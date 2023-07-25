Hometown Dates on The Bachelorette 2023 are looming after Charity finally picked her final men. Fans are now asking how many Hometown Dates are allowed to be had on the ABC dating show. So, who has Charity picked?

Charity Lawson has a tough decision to make. She went on 2-on-1 dates to figure out who her favorites are during the July 24 episode, which included going on a 10K run and a romantic dinner with Dotun Olubeko. The next episode, on July 31, is set to have fans “ugly crying” over the upcoming hometown date with him…

There are four Hometown Dates on The Bachelorette each year, including the 2023 season. The locations are Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, and Texas, while Charity was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia.

Just like the fantasy suite always goes down when there are three contestants left and meeting The Bachelorette’s family is always when there are two contestants left, rules dictate that four contestants get hometown dates.

Charity travels to their hometowns, spending a day with each of her guys’ families. Xavier is super close to his mom, while Joey’s parents divorced when he was young after his dad came out as gay.

Charity chooses final Bachelorette 2023 men

Charity has chosen her final four, who she will be going on Hometown Dates with. They were filmed in April 2023. Xavier Bonner’s date was filmed in Ohio on April 11, while Joey Graziadei’s date was filmed in Pennsylvania on April 13.

Aaron Bryant is her third date, and Dotun is her fourth. Aaron’s date was filmed in Texas on April 15, before Dotun’s date was filmed in California on April 17. So, fans will have to wait to see Dotun’s last – tissues at the ready!

Bryant’s parents are still together, while he has a little brother who he’s super close to. Dotun’s family moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was four years old, so Charity is expected to get to know their history.

The Bachelorette fans are preparing to “ugly cry” during Dotun’s Hometown Date with Charity. This is mainly because of his background moving to America with his parents at a young age, leaving fans emotional.

One viewer said on Twitter: “I hope Dotun plans a chill hometown date. Poor guy had bungee jumping and running a race for his dates so far #TheBachelorette.”

A fellow fan wrote on his Instagram: “You made me cry three episodes in a row and I’m not mad about it.”

“You made me cry on episode 3 with Charity! You are my favorite and I think you are the perfect match for her and you’re such a beautiful soul inside and out! 👏❤️,” revealed a viewer.

