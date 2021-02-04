









My 600-lb Life has sadly seen several cast members die since the TLC series started back in 2012.

The TLC programme features people who are on a transformational journey to a better and healthier lifestyle. My 600-lb Life captures the reality of what it’s like to weigh over 600 pounds, as viewers follow the lives of obese people on screen.

Sadly, the show has seen the devastating deaths of several cast members in the last few years.

Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason, a North Carolina native, appeared in episodes back in 2019. She passed away just before her 42nd birthday.

The TLC star was 724 pounds when she first met Dr. Now and managed to lose a significant amount of her weight, dropping to 383 pounds.

Sadly, Kelly died in her sleep due to a heart attack.

Sean Milliken

Sean Milliken was 29 years old when he passed away. He previously revealed that he turned to food as an emotional refuge.

Sean first appeared in episodes in 2016 when he weighed over 900 pounds, losing 400 pounds with the help of weight-loss surgery and Dr. Now’s help.

His dad confirmed the sad news of Sean’s death. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped,” Sean’s dead wrote in a statement, according to TMZ.

Lisa Fleming

Lisa appeared on the TLC show’s sixth season. She passed away in August 2018 at the age of 50.

Lisa revealed that she struggled with her weight since she was a child after a family loss and her parents got a divorce. She weighed over 700 pounds and managed to lose 200 pounds thanks to weight-loss surgery.

Lisa’s daughter Danielle announced her death and told TMZ: “At the end she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out.”

James “LB” Bonner

James was 30 years old. He died after committing a suicide.

The TLC star’s fans were left devastated after his death who managed to lose half of his bodyweight.

Coliesa McMillian

Coliesa was 41 years old when she died in September 2020.

She died of natural causes due to complications from her weight-loss surgery, according to TMZ.

Coliesa is survived by her parents, siblings, and four daughters, All About The Tea has reported. Our thoughts go to her family.

James King

James’s first appearance on My 600-lb Life was in episodes back in 2017. He died at the age of 49 in April 2020.

The father of six weighed 791 pounds and in a follow-up episode in 2019 it was revealed that his weight had gone up to 840 pounds.

He was survived by his partner, six children and 19 grandchildren.

Robert Buchel

Robert was 840 pounds when he first met Dr. Now. The TLC star managed to lose 340 pounds from his bodyweight.

He sadly passed away following a fatal heart attack.

“I lost my best friend and the person I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with,” his fiancée Kathryn said at the time.

Henry Foots

Henry was 750 pounds when he made his first appearance on the TLC show.

With the help of Dr. Now, he managed to shed half of his bodyweight. He died a year after his weight-loss surgery.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and fans of the My 600-lb Life stars who have passed away.

