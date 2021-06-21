How much did HGTV pay for Renovation Island? The Baeumler's paycheque explored











HGTV’s Renovation Island season 2 has returned with a fresh batch of brand new episodes.

The property flipping show’s new season just aired on Sunday, June 20 and many fans have already tuned in to join Sarah and Bryan Baeumler on their Island adventures.

Season 2 promos reveal that the couple will be facing a lot of stress over their finances thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promos and the show’s premiere combined has made fans way keener on knowing how much the Renovation Island owners are making from the show.

FIND OUT: Where is HGTV’s Renovation Island filmed?

HGTV/WEBSITE

How much was spent on Renovation Island by its owners?

Bryan and Sarah had already raked up impressive wealth before they became television stars. The couple spent a large portion of their wealth as an investment to renovate the old and rundown Emerald Palms resort into the Caerula Mar Club.

They reportedly spent as much as $10 million on their Renovation Island location.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer

However, soon after the club opened, Hurricane Dorian hit the coast of San Andros island and subsequently COVID-19 struck. Both these downturns left the couple with financial challenges.

How much did HGTV pay for Renovation Island?

Despite facing several challenges after the opening of their resort, it looks like the Baeumler family might be able to stay afloat thanks to their hefty HGTV paycheques.

Neither the couple nor HGTV producers have explicitly revealed the numbers on their paycheques.

However, one thing to know about Renovation Island is that its production is handled by Bryland Entertainment, owned and operated by Bryan himself. This means that the Baeumler’s get to command the price from HGTV.

Distractify reports that Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop earns at least $10,000 in appearance fees for the show. But since Bryan heads all the production costs for Renovation Island, it is possible that the amount of money he’s making in total is probably way higher.

The HGTV hosts’ paycheque depends on the production cost as well. The outlet further reports that House Hunters‘ per episode production cost is anywhere from $45,000 to $50,000.

Hence it’s highly likely that HGTV forked over at least $50,000 per episode of Renovation Island, but it could be way more.

Given that there are 13 episodes in season one, Distractify has calculated that the network must have paid the Baeumler’s least $650,000 for a season.

SEE: Too Hot To Handle: Meet Larissa Trownson

HGTV/WEBSITE

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s resort explored

The Renovation Island location San Andros features the Caerula Mar Club which sits on a ten-acre area on the secluded eastern shore of South Andros.

It has a view of the stunning beach and lush palm trees. The resort is packed with private Villas and Clubhouse Suites. Most of it is made using sustainable and natural materials.

Its website reveals that the property features three dining concepts: Switcha, a café and smoothie bar, Driffs, a poolside/oceanfront bar and lunch location and finally Lusca, a Caribbean-inspired fine dining restaurant.

There are dedicated areas for yoga and meditation, and adventures options ranging from sailing, snorkelling, diving and fishing.