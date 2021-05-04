How much do Doubling Down with the Derricos make? Salaries explored











The Derricos are known as a family consisting of 14 children, with Deon and Karen at the head of the TLC series. So, how much do they make?

With two singletons, quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins, which they conceived naturally, the parents are definitely kept busy.

Although it is clear that Karen and Deon spend most of their time caring for their multiple children, viewers are wondering what their salaries look like.

So, how much do Doubling Down with the Derricos make? What do they do for a living? Here’s all you need to know about their income.

Deon and Karen Derrico: Jobs

Karen is a stay-at-home mom and Deon is a real estate investor.

The Derrico father worked as a bus driver, and as the founder of an entertainment company, before his current role.

While he drove buses, he was reportedly a hairstylist and salon owner, before owning other small businesses to support an acting career.

Karen used to own a daycare center in Las Vegas, before giving it up to become a full-time stay-at-home mother, after the quintuplets were born.

The Derricos: How much do they make?

At least $25,000 per episode

Another family – known as the Busbys on TLC – make a reported $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, so it’s likely the Derricos get the same.

As parents to 14 children, it is expected that the Derricos have a lot to pay for every year, from toilet rolls to enough food at the dinner table.

Deon has even recreated a barbershop in the family’s garage where he cuts his sons’ hair – which saves them money on professional cuts!

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Net worth

Deon’s net worth is $6 million, while Karen’s is $500K

With groceries costing as much as $3,500 a month, several fans have questioned the family’s net worth and income.

Deon has ran several businesses, including a company called Deon Derrico Entertainment when he moved to Hollywood, for just over four years.

Then in 2010, Deon became the CEO of property management company Derricodew Corporation. Having been successful in business, his venture into reality TV has only brought more of an income.

Then with Karen reportedly known as one of the “most famous mothers in the USA”, she has amassed her own significant net worth.

