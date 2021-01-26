How much do the 1000-lb Sisters make per episode? TLC stars' income explored!











Amy and Tammy Slaton are the main stars on 1000-lb Sisters but how much do they earn per episode?

TLC first introduced the Slaton sisters in December 2019, making it over one year since viewers at home first met them.

The second season of 1000-lb Sisters premiered in early January this year and continues to follow the weight loss journey of the two siblings.

But as much as people are interested in their transformation to a better and healthier lifestyle, some fans wonder how much Amy and Tammy make from their appearances on the show.

So, how much do the two sisters earn on 1000-lb Sisters?

Screenshot – New Series: Meet the 1000-lb Sisters!, TLC Youtube

Meet Amy and Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters

Amy and Tammy Slaton, who come from Kentucky, are reality stars and YouTubers.

Amy revealed that she wanted to start a family with her husband, but had trouble getting pregnant as a result of weight and health issues.

Tammy faced some severe health issues, including two blood clots, pneumonia, and several medical procedures, such as going on life support.

The sisters rose to stardom before their stint on the TLC show, when their video of A Chubby Bunny Challenge 6 years ago went viral, getting millions of views!

BLOWN AWAY SEASON 2: Chris Taylor – Netflix’s glass artist to beat

How much do the 1000-lb sisters make per episode?

It’s unknown the exact paycheck Amy and Tammy earn from their stint on 1000-lb Sisters.

However, we can make a rough assumption based on how much other cast members from TLC reality series make.

For example, stars on Little People, Big World make around $7,000 to $10,000 per episode, as reported by Business Insider.

The publication says: “Per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end. And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Meanwhile, Alana Thompson and Mama June (June Shannon) made $15,000 to $20,000 per episode on their spin-off show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Amy and Tammy must also be making a sizeable income since they returned for a second series of their show.

LONG LOST FAMILY: Application process explained

Amy and Tammy Slaton: Other income

Amy and Tammy are also YouTube stars who have gained more followers and fans thanks to regularly sharing on their social media profiles. Amy’s solo channel has amassed nearly 300k subscribers at the time of writing, while Tammy has 90k fans.

Amy often shares videos about product reviews that have promotion codes, meaning that she could be making additional income from her channel.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK