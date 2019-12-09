University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

During their time in the Australian jungle, the I’m A Celebrity stars can earn some pretty serious cash – and not just from the large sums of money that ITV has to dole out to convince them to participate!

From sponsored Instagram posts to TV appearances, most of the celebrities see their net worth rocketed after appearing on the reality show. And this most often greatly increases for the winner.

So, how much does ‘Queen of the Jungle 2019′ Jacqueline Jossa earn?

We’ve done some digging into the EastEnders actress’ career and her I’m A Celeb appearance to find out how much the star is now earning.

Jacqueline Jossa’s I’m A Celeb fee

This year saw ITV shell out more money than ever and they reportedly dropped £1.4million on the celebrity contestants this year.

Jacqueline Jossa earned in the middle ground, at £75,000 for her jungle appearance.

But the highest paid star was undoubtedly Caitlyn Jenner at a crazy £500,000 which is twenty times more than the lowest paid star, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson.

How much does Jacqueline earn from Instagram?

Since appearing – and then winning – I’m A Celebrity series 19, Jacqueline’s powers as an Instagram influencer has soared.

Digital marketing agency AGY47 followed Jacqueline’s Instagram follower count throughout her time in the jungle and saw it increase by 299,329.

As Jacqueline can now charge more for sponsored Instagram posts as a result of a larger following, Jacqueline can earn up to £9,524.56 for each post. That’s an increase of £1,496.64 and nearly three times the amount her fellow finalist, Roman Kemp can charge!

It means that in just eight sponsored Instagram posts, Jacqueline could earn her entire I’m A Celebrity fee!

AGY47’s data is correct as of December 8th, 2019.

How much does Jacqueline Jossa earn?

If her stint on I’m A Celebrity wasn’t enough to rake in some serious cash, Jacqueline’s career as a soap actress on BBC’s EastEnders also gets her some big money.

It has been reported that Jacqueline has a six-figure salary for her role on the show.

Coronation Street regular Andy Whyment’s salary was confirmed to be £125,000 per year. So, we don’t think Jacqueline would be too far from that ballpark.

With a couple of sponsored Instagram posts before the year’s up, Jacqueline could be earning around £250,000 for her work in 2019.

