How much does Outdaughtered make per episode? Busby family salaries explored!











The Outdaughtered cast follows the everyday lives of the Busby family. Now, fans are wondering how much they make filming the TLC series…

Couple Danielle and Adam Busby made history, as the first parents to make the all-female quintuplets born in the United States.

TLC’s cameras give us an insight into exactly how they manage to look after their children, which includes preparing 40 baby bottles a day.

So, how much does the Outdaughtered cast make per episode? We look at their salaries to see how much they earn from the show.

Who is in the Outdaughtered cast?

Danielle and Adam Busby, from Texas, are parents to female quintuplets.

In April 2015, Danielle gave birth to Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker.

They joined their four-year-old Blayke, making a family of eight.

Outdaughtered also regularly features Danielle’s older twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal, and her mom Michelle.

How much do the Busbys make per episode?

Around $25,000 to $40,000

TLC are reportedly likely to budget between $250,000 to $400,000.

Although this has not been confirmed, it is thought that they are consistently either working on their businesses, or filming the show.

With 56 episodes having aired so far, this reaches a minimum of $1,400,000.

What is the Outdaughtered cast’s net worth?

$5 million

Aside from making thousands per episode on TLC, the Busby family brings in a sum of money from several businesses.

They are also thought to make an income through social media advertisements and collaborations.

