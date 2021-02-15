How much does Sister Wives cast make per episode? TLC stars' net worth explored!











Sister Wives is back for a brand new season on TLC and viewers at home wonder how much the stars of the show make per episode.

The TLC show, which follows the Brown’s polygamist family, premiered first in 2010 and returned for its fifteenth series, kicking off on Sunday, February 14th, 2021.

After so many seasons, fans wonder how much exactly the Sister Wives stars make per episode.

Let’s explore the net worth of Kody Brown and his family.

The reality series follows the life of Kody Brown, his four wives – Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn – and their 18 children.

The Brown family, who are originally from Utah, moved to Las Vegas and Arizona so that they could continue practicing polygamy.

Similar to other shows which document life during a pandemic, season 15 of Sister Wives follows the clan as they live in four separate houses due to Covid-19 restrictions and the new challenges they face.

How much do Sister Wives stars make per episode?

Between $25,000 and $40,000.

It’s been reported that TLC spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows.

Reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality show stars make about 10 percent of a programme’s per-episode budget, meaning that the Brown family members should earn from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Therefore, over 14 seasons, Sister Wives stars must have made $4 million from their appearances on the show.

Sister Wives stars: Net worth and jobs

Three of the Brown wives have their own businesses.

Robyn Brown is an owner of a jewelry and clothing boutique. “The venture was originally my dream, but Meri was supportive from the very beginning and she and I worked well together. I was craving something that would help bond the five of us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Meri Brown runs an online store and a B&B business, while Janelle Brown is a real estate agent by profession.

As of Christine Brown, she is a stay-at-home mom and makes sure everyone has a smile on their face.

Kody Brown reportedly has amassed a net worth of $1 million.