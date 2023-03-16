As Dance 100 premieres this March, we get to know more about host Ally Love – find out about her age, height, and career.

Prepare for the America’s Got Talent-shaped hole in your TV calendar to be filled by Dance 100 this spring. Netflix is welcoming another talent competition to its roster with the launch of Dance 100, a switch-up on the traditional dance show format.

Eight talented street dance choreographers go head-to-head each episode, devising increasingly complex routines. The twist? The dancers they oversee will also serve as the judges. To be the best, you have to impress the best. Each choreographer will battle it out with new routines each episode, trying to claim the top spot and the $100k prize.

Peloton instructor Ally Love will be on-site to oversee the talent show‘s events. Let’s get to know Ally better.

How old is Ally Love?

Ally Love is currently 36 years old. She was born on April 6, 1986, in Miami, Florida. This makes her an Aries, making Ally ambitious and adventurous.

Ally’s love of movement started in childhood after she suffered an accident at the age of 9. Ally was hit by a car and broke her femur, which required intensive surgery. The doctors said that she would “never be a runner” after the accident and might even develop arthritis by her teen years. “They said I would never become an athlete, and that I may get arthritis from walking by the time I’m 15 years old,” Ally penned in an essay for Women’s Health. “I was able to defy those odds and decided that I really wanted to move my body.”

In spite of the doctors’ predictions, Ally Love has gone on to find a successful career as a fitness instructor.

Ally Love started out her media career at a young age

After moving to New York City for college, Ally Love found success at a young age. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Fordham University, where she majored in dance and minored in theology. Then Ally Love became a dancer for the New York Knicks.

In 2012, when Ally was around 25 years old, she was made the Brooklyn Nets in-arena host. This means that Ally would be broadcast on the Barclays Arena’s jumbotron as she interviews basketball players, coaches, and fans throughout the game.

Ally’s association with the Nets and Knicks caught the attention of brands such as Adidas, who expressed a desire to work with her. Ally Love is currently a global ambassador for Adidas.

In 2017, around the age of 30, Ally joined the Peloton team as a fitness instructor.

Ally Love’s height explored

One thing you might notice about Dance 100 host Ally Love is that she stands incredibly tall. While Ally hasn’t disclosed her exact height, we’ve worked out that she could be between 5ft 10 (1.78m) and 6ft (1.83m).

While presenting at the US Open, Ally shared TikTok videos with her colleague, Nick McCarvel. Interviews with Nick McCarvel speaking with tennis star Venus Williams shows McCarvel standing shorter than Williams.

Venus Williams stands at 6ft 1 (1.85m) which means that Ally Love is not dissimilar in height to the tennis pro.

WATCH DANCE 100 ON NETFLIX FROM FRIDAY, MARCH 17