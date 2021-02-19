How old is Bruce from Swamp People? Net worth of History star explored!











Swamp People season 12 is getting well underway, where Bruce and others are seen hunting for gator season. So, how old is Bruce Mitchell?

The History series puts a lens on a group of hunters, who make a living by catching alligators in a Louisiana swamp.

Bruce is amongst the cast, who are all attempting to preserve their own way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin.

How old is Bruce from Swamp People? What is his net worth? Keep reading, as we explore how much he is accumulated for himself over the years.

Who is Bruce Mitchell?

Bruce is an alligator hunter who has become well-known for hunting solo for over 30 years, which is thought of as dangerous.

He’s not always been completely alone, though – as he used to bring his dog Tyler along, who died of heart failure five years ago.

The Swamp People star and father of two daughters grew up in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, as the oldest of five brothers and sisters.

Having been part of the History series since season one, he hunts the full 30 days during the wild gator season – from sunrise through to darkness.

How old is Bruce from Swamp People?

60 years old

Bruce was reportedly born on July 13, 1960, which makes him 60 at the time of writing this article.

Growing up, he is thought to have been quite the prankster with his family.

He began gator hunting in 1980, when he worked at animal park Kliebert’s Alligator & Turtle Farm, in Louisiana.

The farm, which belonged to his then-girlfriend Janet Kilbert’s father, is where he learned the tricks of the trade – having been taught by the owner.

When he married Janet, Bruce decided to move to the farm and continued to work under his father-in-law.

Bruce Mitchell: Net worth

$400K

Bruce is thought to have made hundreds of thousands over the years.

As a solo hunter, he is likely to earn most of the profits himself, rather than have to share them amongst a group – plus, he owns an alligator farm!

His salary is reportedly $50,000 per year, with a significant amount earned from appearing on History’s Swamp People.

