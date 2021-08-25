Home » News, USA TV

How old is Erin Bates? Bringing Up Bates star is pregnant with 5th child!

August 25, 2021
Chaitra Krishnamurthy

The Paine family is expanding! Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates is expecting her fifth child with her husband, Chad Paine. As the couple prepares to welcome another member into their family, let’s explore the age of the celebrity mom. 

Talking about being pregnant for the fifth time, the couple told PEOPLE: “Everyday life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family.”

How old is Erin Bates?

  • Erin is 30 years old.

She was born in 1991 to Gil Bates and Kelly Jo Callaham. She is the third child of Gil and Kelly’s nineteen children. 

Erin shares four children of her own with Chad; Carson, Brooklyn, Everly, and Holland.

Erin and Chad first met at the annual IBLP Valentine Banquet in 2011. They dated for two years before Chad asked for Erin’s hand in marriage. They tied the knot in November 2013. 

Reality stars open up about complications during pregnancy 

Erin and Chad are more than ecstatic about being pregnant again as the former has suffered several health complications in the past. 

Before welcoming her son Carson, the mother of four had many miscarriages due to her blood-clotting condition, which had reduced the chances of her having children in the future. 

Talking about the same, Chad said: “We were content knowing that God sometimes has a different plan than our own. As you can imagine, we were absolutely blown away when we found out the good news and really in shock!”

In February 2021, Erin took to Instagram to detail her health complications. She revealed in her post that she had undergone three surgeries in a matter of few months due to cysts that “ruptured and caused a lot of internal bleeding.”

Fans congratulate the Paine family

Erin took to Instagram on August 24 to make her pregnancy official. She wrote in the post: “YES!!! We ARE EXPECTING…and still pinching ourselves to see if it’s real! God is so good!”

Excited fans showered the family with congratulatory messages as they learned about Erin’s pregnancy. Meanwhile, the reality star’s followers are also glad to know that her health is in better condition. 

One wrote: “I am so BEYOND happy for you! What a miracle and you guys deserve it so much! You are such an inspiration as a Mom!”

Another commented: “YAY! We had five littles and five years! Such a blessing when The Lord adds to your family! Crazy, YES worth it? 10002838%!”

One fan added to the above comments saying, “Congratulations!! So so happy for y’all! The sweetest little family!!” 

Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Chaitra is a writer and journalist who is highly fascinated with every aspect of the entertainment industry. She has completed her post-graduation in Mass Communication and lives in Bangalore, India. With over 4 years of experience, Chaitra will be working as a writer and content manager at GRV Media.

