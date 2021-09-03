How old is Nanny Faye Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best?











Nanny Faye Chrisley recently celebrated her birthday, which led Chrisley Knows Best viewers to question the reality TV star’s age.

Known as the heart and soul of the Chrisley family, she has quickly become a fan favorite amongst fans watching The USA Network show.

Chase Chrisley posted an Instagram to wish his nan a happy birthday on September 2nd, with many shocked at how young she looks for her age.

Reality Titbit found out Nanny Faye’s age, when she was born, and what she spends her retirement days doing when she’s not busy filming.

How old is Nanny Faye Chrisley?

Nanny Faye is 77 years old.

She was born on September 2, 1943, and later had three children.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Faye spent most of her life in the state.

Her late husband Gene Raymond Chrisley died at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on July 11th, 2012.

Together, they had Todd Chrisley, 52, Randy Chrisley, who is thought to be around his early fifties, and Derrick, who died at an early age.

What does Nanny Faye do for a living?

Nanny Faye appears to be retired, and looks after her family.

With a net worth of $500K, she has a significant income, which is likely to come from appearing on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.

Growing up, she said she milked cows every morning at 4.30am, and then would have to feed hogs and chickens.

Now, she sometimes gets annoyed with her grandchildren if they are on their phones, as she did not have those privileges as a child.

Broken record but Nanny Faye is an absolute treasure #ChrisleyKnowsBest #GrowingUpChrisley — Runningwolf 🆖 ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 (@GeorgeXjr4) September 3, 2021

Fans wish Nanny Faye a happy birthday

Nanny Faye, who is known as an absolute legend, received lots of appreciation on her 77th birthday.

While one fan said she “makes the show”, others wished her to “win big” and to “keep on livin”. It’s safe to say she is loved by many of her fans.

A follower said: “77 looks damn good on you!”

Another fan wrote: “She is truly the best! I have grandma envy!”

Described as the “backbone” of the Chrisley family, a viewer told her that she makes everyone “so flipping happy”.

Happy birthday Nanny Faye!

