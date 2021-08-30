How old is Sumit from 90 Day Fiance? TLC star's age and career explored











90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 3 premiered its first episode yesterday (August 29). The brand new season sees many OG 90 Day couples making a comeback. Hence, fans will get to witness the trials and tribulations of Jenny Slaten and Sumit Singh’s relationship.

Here’s a look at Sumit’s age and career as the new season of the TLC show premieres.

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiance|YouTube video: Jenny and Sumit See an Astrologer

How old is Sumit Singh?

Sumit from 90 Day Fiance is 32 years old while Jenny is 61.

Many fans of the show might remember that Sumit had a call centre job earlier, which he quit, so he could spend more time with Jenny. The Uttar Pradesh, India resident then joined his friend’s company and worked in the marketing niche, despite the fact that he knew nothing about the field.

Fans who follow the TLC star on Instagram will be aware of his culinary inclinations. His account is filled his pictures of the delicious meals and snacks he cooks. Sumit also notified his fans sometime earlier that he had been working as a chef at his friend’s cafe.

Aside from his behind the scenes ventures, it can be guessed that he makes a decent living from the TLC show. He also has a Cameo profile where he charges $50 from his fans/followers, for a video message request.

A look at TLC star’s relationship with Jenny Slaten

The 90 Day Fiance couple has been together for over 10 years now.

For those who are wondering if Jenny and Sumit are married yet, the answer is no. The duo is still struggling to get Sumit’s parents’ permission to get hitched.

Although many fans have developed a liking towards the couple now, only a few would know that their relationship started with Sumit catfishing Jenny and pretending to be Michael Jones, “a 25-year-old man from the UK.”

But, the US native generously decided to forgive him and stay with Sumit even after his cover was blown.

Sumit was forcefully married to another woman by his parents when they learned about his relationship with Jenny. However, nothing could keep the couple from getting together. Jenny flew thousands of miles to India to meet Sumit, who later decided to file for a divorce from his wife.

Jenny from 90 Day Fiance has flown back and forth many times over the years, to be with Sumit. Only now, she has relocated to India for good, to make their relationship work. Amidst COVID raging through the world, the US resident received a VISA extension.

However, the duo is still trying to get Sumit’s parents on board to let them tie the knot.

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiance|YouTube video: Sumit Begs His Parents to Accept Jenny

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 3 trailer explored

The trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s new season was released in July 2021.

The new season will feature the following couples: Kenny and Armando, Ellie and Victor, Corey and Elevin, Jenny and Sumit, Steven and Elena as well as Ariela and Biniyam.

Season 3 of the show is about to shake things up as Ari’s ex-husband, Leandro will also be making an appearance. Moreover, the trailer also featured an explosive fight between Jenny and Sumit.

