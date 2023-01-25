Zach Shallcross’ time on The Bachelor 2023 is here. So, just how tall is he compared to the other ladies, and how old is he? He’s seriously tall, but still falls just a little shorter than last year’s Clayton Echard.

A total of 30 eager ladies are lining up to win Zach over, and are crossing their fingers for a rose. As they do their best to impress him, Zach is on the search for his perfect match. While doing so, he towers over all of the ladies!

So, just how old is The Bachelor 2023 and how tall is Zach? Reality Titbit can reveal just why he towers over the female contestants and how his height compares to 2022 The Bachelor star Clayton.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

How old is The Bachelor 2023?

Zach is 26 years old, having been born on July 31, 1996. He was welcomed into the world in Fullerton, California, before being raised in nearby Anaheim Hills. He globetrotted across the world while meeting The Bachelor 2023 contestants.

The Bachelor 2023 graduated from Servite High School in 2014, and then played football at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where he was an honors student for four years.

Two females on The Bachelor top the eldest at age 30, and that’s Kimberly Gutierrez and Anastasia Keramidas. Vanessa Dinh and Olivia Lewis were the youngest at 23 years old, but they were both eliminated. Jess Girod, 23, is still there.

How tall is Zach from The Bachelor?

Zach is 6ft 4in (193cm) tall. That explains why he is a lot taller than the females on The Bachelor 2023. Since the premiere aired on January 23, viewers have been asking exactly what his height is.

The ladies on the ABC series have remarked on how tall Zach is. Fans have been sharing their thoughts on his height, with one writing: “How tall is Zach cause either these are the smallest women I’ve seen or he is 6’4? #TheBachelor.”

Another penned: “Are all of these women really short or is Zach incredibly tall? #TheBachelor.”

“So far what I know about Zach is that he is tall. #TheBachelor,” wrote a fellow viewer.

He’s shorter than Clayton Echard

Clayton was a little taller than Zach at 6ft 5in. Similarly to Zach, he previously played football while weighing 260lb. Zach was number one on the preseason depth chart at right tackle on the offensive line in his final season at Cal Poly.

He played for California Polytechnic State University Cal Poly Mustangs from 2014 to 2017, missing the final games of his junior year due to an injury. He now works as a senior cloud technology account executive.

The Bachelor 2023 underwent an 85lb (35kg) weight loss, as revealed to Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. He told her: “About a couple [of] years ago, I was about 85 pounds more than I am now. I was severely overweight.”

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

