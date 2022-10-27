









Comedian Pete Davidson and reality TV star Kim Kardashian first hit it off during an SNL sketch of Jasmine and Aladdin on the magic carpet. Not long after, the two began dating before later calling it quits on their romance.

As Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2 gets well underway, cameras are documenting snippets of their relationship which were filmed while they were still together. During the recent episode, Pete signed off as ‘Aladdin’ on a romantic note.

Pete wrote to Kim: “Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love Aladdin.” So if you ever wanted proof that they kinda fell in love over a Disney film, then this is it.

Pete and Kim’s Aladdin sketch

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed in a sketch during her SNL hosting debut in October 2021. She then slid into his DMs (well, text messages) after the romantic moment on Aladdin’s magic carpet.

She held an SNL after-party after the show but Pete didn’t attend, which prompted the mother-of-four to call one of the producers to see if she could get his number. Kim explained on The Kardashians:

I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there….I was just basically DTF.

Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm and rumors began to swirl. Pete confirmed his relationship with Kim to People in February 2022, calling her his “girlfriend.”

Davidson brought Aladdin to life

Pete signing off a note with ‘Aladdin’ on The Kardashians season 2 episode 6 hints that they referred to each other as Jasmine and Aladdin from that SNL moment, and brought it into their former relationship.

He sent the sweet message along with a delivery of white flowers ahead of the family’s new show premiere on Hulu. It is when Kim was getting ready to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she pointed out the bouquet she had received.

Later in the episode, Kim explained that Pete would be her plus one to the Los Angeles premiere but that he would not be walking the carpet with her because the event was to celebrate her and her family.

Are Kim and Pete back together?

No, Kim and Pete are still broken up despite snippets of their relationship airing on Hulu. After nine months together, the former duo’s break-up was confirmed on August 5 2022, while the actual split happened earlier that week.

Some fans are confused as to whether they are back dating, but that’s not the case. That is because season 2 of The Kardashians was filmed while they were still together, between September 2021 and February 2022.

