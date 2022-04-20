How Port Protection's Litzi Botello and her two sons tragically died













Litzi Botello was a reality star on the show Port Protection which is a programme that focuses on giving viewers a closer look at the life of a remote society in the northwest corner of the Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.

Litzi sadly passed away last year after enjoying a happy, secluded life with her husband John Bean and her family. Reality Titbit has all the details on how Litzi passed away as well as the shocking news that both her sons passed away too.

Litzi passed away last year

Litzi was born on 22 November 1958 in Norwell, California and sadly died on 25 June 2021 in her home of over forty years in Alaska at 60 years old.

We don’t know exactly how she died as the family has kept their personal information private, but she is still lovingly remembered by her husband.

The couple shared two sons together, but tragically, both of them have also passed away in recent years.

Both of her sons have died

Although Litzi chose to live a remote and secluded life, she still had a troubling life at times, like when she and her husband lost both of their sons. Their boys were called Johnny, who was born on 26 June 1991 and Leland born on 28 June 1996.

Their eldest boy passed away on July 10 2017 and the cause of death has still not been announced, but it has been said that it was due to “unnatural” causes.

To add to the tragedy, their youngest son died in a car accident with a logging truck. Johnny suffered serious brain injuries and was put into a medically induced coma.

He suffered from a jaw fracture, multiple brain injuries, fractures to his left femur and scrapes and abrasions. Sadly the college valedictorian and carpenter didn’t survive.

Who was Litzi Botello

Litzi is recognised for being on Port Protection after she decided to randomly pack up her “normal” life and move to the remote town of Port Protection with her husband John.

Botello was an American TV personality but she was also an artist. The star lived in a remote community in Alaska with just 100 residents, she is also recognised for having only one arm which she has said has never bothered her.

The artist held American nationality but had Mexican heritage, however, lived in Alaska for over forty years and never left once she arrived.

In terms of her art, her primary focus was sculpturing, but she also created “therapeutic aquatic art” when she was out fishing with her husband.

