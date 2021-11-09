Raymond Taylor's surprising rap career means the Miami star is stacking P











Raymond Taylor’s romantic proposal had Trina (and her Love and Hip Hop co-stars) screaming when he put that diamond ring on her finger. The question is, how did he afford such a massive rock?

Although some VH1 viewers have questioned how genuine rapper Trina and her fiance Raymond’s relationship really is, he was prepared to prove them wrong by getting down on one knee. Especially when she had a glinting piece of silver on her finger.

Several fans are now trying to figure out how Raymond bagged such a ginormous rock, and wonder what he does for a living. Putting his TV career aside, Reality Titbit explored his net worth in 2021.

LOVE AND HIP HOP: What is Ace Hood’s net worth in 2021?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer BridTV 4347 Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCZni7nHDVE/hqdefault.jpg 847979 847979 center 22403

What does Raymond Taylor do?

Raymond is a creative director of Team Sports Creatives, and owner of clothing company Sophisticated Degenerates. He is also a rapper by the name Ray Almighty, and is known by the moniker RT2.

The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star recently released a new album called CrackingCodez, which is available on Spotify. He collaborates with Johhny G, Cam$tarr and Millly, to name a few. Tell Me Why and Welcome to Pakistan were also published this year, so he’s been busy making tunes!

He started his rapper career with Rockstar Music team, and has gone on to become well-known in the music industry. He also brings in Ps from live shows and brand endorsements on social media.

Raymond got down on 1 knee & proposed to Trina, awww Congratulations #LHHMIA — Dija (@Snook_30Dija) November 9, 2021

Raymond’s 2021 net worth

Raymond has a net worth of $5 million in 2021. It’s not just his salary from VH1 that contributes to this, but also his success as a musician.

Trina’s fiance is also known for being a basketball player, and is thought to have struggled with money from a young age. However he put the work in and has now turned out to be a successful musician and reality star.

Every year, Raymond reportedly generates a $3 million income from making music, and is thought to have had a 31 percent increase in his net worth since getting engaged to Trina.

#LHHMIA um where Raymond get coins for a phat 💍?!? Did Trina really 💰 for it? 😉 — Absolut.LIBRA (@LibraAbsolut) November 9, 2021

OMG: Ryan Reid from Love Island Australia’s age revealed

Trina’s engagement ring

Trina’s engagement ring is pretty hard to miss, and is a huge diamond rock which now sits on her ring finger. When she was proposed to, several viewers instantly fell in love with the jewellery piece.

Although the price of the ring has not been revealed, it’s likely that it was in the thousands – or even millions. The average cost of a diamond engagement ring in America is $5,500, but judging by the size of the piece, it is probably worth a whole lot more.

However one fan questioned the authenticity of the ring. They wrote on Twitter: “Idk for some reason I got real fake vibes from that ring he gave Trina. I have never questioned a celebrities ring but.”

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP: MIAMI ON VH1 MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK