How to apply for 100 Day Dream Home on HGTV













In 2019 HGTV debuted their new show 100 Day Dream Home which was a little different to their usual programmes as it focuses on the husband and wife duo Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt as they challenge themselves to take on the task of, “designing and building a completely custom home from the ground up in 100 days or less.”

The show has over 14 million viewers and is one of the most popular on the channel but now some of these viewers want to know how they can apply for a chance to be on the show and have their dream home renovated.

Reality Titbit has all the details on how to apply for 100 Day Dream Home as well as the truth’s behind the season.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. Picture: Making a Modern Farmhouse | 100 Day Dream Home (Recap) | HGTV

How to apply for 100 Day Dream Home?

The application process is actually very simple but in order to be considered, certain criteria must be met. To apply, email [email protected] and in the email, you must include:

Full name

Location

Recent photos of your home

A detailed description of your dream home

You can also call (813) 313-0045 to arrange a free consultation.

Do you have to pay for the renovations?

One of the biggest questions audiences have about the show is if the homeowners have to pay for the renovations, decorations and furnishing. Unfortunately, the decorations provided are just for the show and the families do not get to keep these after the show.

However, in terms of the actual house build the homeowners do not have to pay for the renovations upfront and the costs are covered by the network, eventually, the homeowners will have to pay for the renovations but this doesn’t have to be done until the improvements are made.

The couple came up with the idea watching HGTV shows

The couple opened up during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times about how they came up with the idea for the show and they said that when they weren’t building homes they would always be watching shows on HGTV.

This eventually led them to realise that what they were doing would make a great TV programme as it was similar to the other things on the network yet it had its own unique selling point.

The programmes on HGTV usually involve some sort of renovation or redecoration however there arent many that are about designing a home from scratch so Mika and Brian brought forward the idea of building customized homes from the ground up in just 100 days.

