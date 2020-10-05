The winner of this year’s Countryfile competition has been announced – here’s how to get a copy of the 2021 calendar.

Despite the pandemic this year, Countryfile has been one of the programmes that continued airing new episodes every week.

The BBC show unveiled its popular calendar competition earlier this summer and confirmed its winner in a Twitter post today, October 5th.

So, how can you purchase a copy of the 2021 calendar?

Countryfile calendar: 2021 Winner

The winner of this year’s competition is Brian Stokoe who impressed judges and viewers at home with his image ‘Scent of Spring’.

The theme for the 2021 Countryfile calendar was ‘Bright and Beautiful’ where contestants shared their own interpretations of the phrase from their homes.

Whether that was part of the countryside or a beautiful animal at their local parks, there have been very creative entries like every year.

Congrats to Brian and all 12 successful images that will make up the 2021 Countryfile calendar!

Today's the day, order your official @BBCCountryfile Calendar now at https://t.co/gLixEovZFZ 💛🍂🥾 Act quickly, Pudsey is buying one for every room of his house! pic.twitter.com/HIWsBI9ex0 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) October 5, 2020

Countryfile calendar 2021: How to buy

The BBC Countryﬁle calendar for 2021 is available for purchase from www.hcscalendar.co.uk.

The price per calendar is £9.50 which includes postage within the UK. Postage outside the UK costs £2.99 per calendar.

Orders can be made online until January 31st, 2021 so head to the website if you want to grab yourself a copy.

