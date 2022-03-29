How to buy Noel Fielding’s red Hawaiian shirt as SUTC returns with zest













The Great British Bake Off is one of Britain’s most beloved feel-good programmes and it is recognised and adored for its wholesome content but also because of Noel Fielding’s electric sense of style and iconic shirts and jumpers.

On the latest episode of Celebrity Bake Off for SUTC, fans couldn’t get over his palm tree/ Hawaiin shirt and we are here to tell you how you can find out all about Noel’s shirts as well as where you can grab one yourself – but we are warning you, some of them cost a pretty penny!

Noel Fielding. Picture: Noel Fielding Instagram

Noel Fielding’s iconic shirts and jumpers

Although we don’t know where his latest shirt is from yet, there is an Instagram page especially for updating fans on all of Noel’s looks called @noel.fieldings.wardrobe.

The page is frequently updated so his latest shirt should be advertised soon if you want to grab one yourself, however, for now, fans can see where the black distressed jumper that he worse last episode is from.

This jumper recovered rave reviews from fans and is from the designer brand Isabel Benenato. It is called the men’s black and white distressed, oversized Alpaca-Blend Jumper and is on sale for a whopping £300.

Keep up to date with the Instagram page for the latest posts on where to buy Noel Fielding’s fits from.

His other iconic “Hawaiian” shirts are available

Celebrity Bake Off hasn’t been the first time that we have seen Fielding’s love for tropical, Hawaiian shirts as he was spotted wearing multiple during previous seasons.

For example, he rocked a red shirt with palm trees printed across it that fans fell in love with. The shirt was from @endlessjoy which is another very expensive brand and his shirt – called the Palm Tree Print Shirt – cost an expensive £210.

Noel’s fashion is so loved he has collaborated with Fendi

Noel is most known for being a comedian and host of the popular Channel 4 show, Bake Off, however, he is also recognised for his extreme creativity with true fans knowing that he loves to draw. This is how he ended up collaborating with the Italian fashion brand, Fendi.

On Noel’s Instagram, he frequently posts pictures of his colourful scribbles that he calls “streams of consciousness.” His childlike sketches were picked up by the strand and he had his own collection called the Noel X Fendi.

The like includes iconic knitted jumpers, coats, bags and shirts all with Noel’s original designs on them. The line is said to celebrate “colour and light” and sends a message of “solidarity and connection.”

