Gemma Collins, the reality star we all know and love, has maintained her signature ‘Essex look’ for most of her career now. The long curled peroxide tresses, the sparkly dresses, the dolled-up makeup; it’s what all the Essex girls opt for!

So when Gemma displayed a brand new look of short blonde hair, fans could hardly believe it. Many were stunned and compared the look to Khloé Kardashian’s, which is quite the new style for Gemma.

So, where did Gemma get her new look? It looks like the style is catching on with the rest of the TOWIE cast…

Gemma Collins displays short hair

Just days ago, Gemma had been spotted with her signature long locks. Yet, on Thursday, January 6th, she posted an Instagram snap of her new hairdo.

The bold new look is a short bob cut just below her jawline, helping accentuate the two-stone weight loss Gemma has just achieved.

Gemma no longer has opted for bangs or layers and instead has chosen to go for the same short length all around. She styled her new short hair with a casually slicked back fringe.

After years of extensions, it’s probably a welcome relief for Gemma’s natural hair!

Where did Gemma get her new hair cut?

Gemma Collins went to none other than Absolutely Ascot star Ryan Paul Antony for this iconic look.

He owns the Paul Antony hair salon in Iver. With a senior stylist, such as Ryan Paul, a cut and blow-dry would set you back £38.

Colouring hair costs anywhere between £30 and £80, depending on the amount of treatment and professional doing the job.

Blunt cuts are in

It’s clear that the TOWIE girls are switching up their usual style for the new decade and most are opting for this sharp new cut.

TOWIE newbie Demi Sims kicked off the trend when she first arrived on the show, but now lots of her co-stars (including the GC) have followed suit.

Danielle Armstrong has also debuted a white blonde bob, which she textures with some flowing waves. Megan McKenna has opted for a new platinum look with a blunt cut just below her collarbone. Lucy Mecklenburgh has kept her brunette locks but followed suit and cropped her bob shorter and shorter.

