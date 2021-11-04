How to get SNL tickets for the 2022-2023 lottery season











Saturday Night Live is one of the USA’s longest-running TV shows. The NBC series first premiered in 1975 and it’s still going today. All kinds of celebrities, actors, singers and comedians feature on SNL including Jason Sudekis, Eddie Murphy, Nicki Minaj and more.

SNL is iconic and has been listed in TV Guide’s “50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time“, so it’s no wonder that many people, from all around the world, want to get tickets for the show. So, let’s take a look at how to get SNL tickets in 2022.

Screenshot: Jason Sudeikis Monologue – SNL

Saturday Night Live’s ticket lottery

For anyone wondering the process of bagging yourself tickets to SNL, it’s not as straightforward as simply buying some online.

Each year the Saturday Night Live ticket lottery opens up and, as per Vulture, it’s a “system in which fans are instructed to send an email to the show for the chance to win tickets to an episode.”

Anyone wanting to get tickets will need to have their eyes peeled for when the 2022 lottery opens.

Read More: How old is JB Rader from Moonshiners?

How to get SNL tickets 2022

As per the NBC show’s website, “The Saturday Night Live ticket lottery for the 2021-2022 season is now closed.” But, thankfully, SNL tickets for the 2022-2023 season are still up for grabs.

As per the SNL website, the 2022-2023 ticket lottery season opens at 12 am EST on August 1st, 2022.

The ticket lottery is open until 11:59 pm EST on August 31st, 2022. However, it’s advisable to enter as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

To enter the lottery and be in with a chance of getting tickets for SNL, send an email to [email protected]

Home Sweet Home | Official Trailer | NBC BridTV 5663 Home Sweet Home | Official Trailer | NBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/K03BkRIo70s/hqdefault.jpg 879499 879499 center 22403

SNL audience requirements in 2022

As outlined on the SNL website, there are some new requirements for SNL audience members following the Covid-19 pandemic.

All guests have to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and the requirements of this differ depending on which vaccine you’ve had. Check out the specifics on the SNL website here. SNL audience members also have to show up with proof of vaccination.

Anyone wishing to attend must be at least 16 years old and the website writes: “The location of the SNL reservation line will be announced at 10 am every Friday before a live show.”

See Also: How do you win the car on Family Feud? Rules explained

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK