Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Fashion consultant and presenter Gok Wan is back in 2020 with How to Look Good Naked after 10 years since the last series.

The inspirational programme features women and men who have lost confidence in their bodies. Using the expertise from his fashion background, Gok Wan is on a mission to help them feel good about themselves again.

How to Look Good Naked is unique as unlike many makeover shows out there it doesn’t ask its participants to undergo surgeries. Instead, the show celebrates people’s bodies by asking them to embrace their insecurities.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 series, including episode guide and filming locations.

How to Look Good Naked 2020: Episode guide

The 2020 series of How to Look Good Naked kicked off from Wednesday (March 4th) on Really TV.

The show will air every Wednesday on Really TV at 9 pm. Season 6 consists of 18 episodes and the final episode of How to Look Good Naked is expected to be in mid-June 2020.

In episode 2 (Wednesday, March 11th), Gok Wan will be helping Jade and her aunt Sadie to battle their insecurities after surviving cancer.

How to Look Good Naked 2020: Filming locations

London

Bullring and Grand Central, Birmingham

Some scenes of the 2020 series were filmed at Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham last autumn.

Gok Wan tweeted that filming of the series finished on October 16th, 2019.

Today we finished filming the new series of How To Look Good Naked, 13 years after the first record back in 2006. The show is still important, relevant & celebratory of EVERY body. The show airs in the spring next year and I hope you love it as much as I have loved making it. X — Gok Wan MBE 🌈 (@therealgokwan) October 16, 2019

Viewers are full of praise for How to Look Good Naked 2020

How to Look Good Naked 2020 has been praised by viewers for helping women and men rebuild their confidence about their bodies.

One viewer tweeted: “I am loving the new series of How To Look Good Naked. @therealgokwan has the ability to get women to see how beautiful they really are, how to stand up and be seen, and give them back the confidence they lack.”

READ MORE: Are any Celebs Go Dating couples still together? Will the 2020 series be a success?

WATCH HOW TO LOOK GOOD NAKED 2020 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON REALLY TV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK