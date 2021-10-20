How to spray your hair spooky green for Halloween 2021











Halloween is on its way, leaving us absolutely clueless about how to do our hair and makeup, while finding a costume. Fancy going green?

Ah, the stress of fully embracing spooky season is officially here. Parties, scary movie nights in, trick or treating: it’s all on the agenda.

However, parents out there may be struggling with how to dress up their children, or teens may want to put on their best witchy look.

So if you want a quick and easy way to spray your hair green, and don’t fancy going the full way and dying it permanently, we’ve got you covered.

TLC: What happened to Keke on Dr. Pimple Popper?

How to spray your hair green

Spraying your hair green is a sure fire way to jazz up your outfit (and of course, your barnet) without needing to spend loads on a costume.

Here’s how how-to guide to spray your hair, and we promise it’s easy:

Catching Killers | Official Trailer | Netflix

Choose the type of green spray you wish to use. You may wish to go for a neon look, or might prefer to have a darker colour green. Place a towel around your neck to protect your clothes. Shake the bottle well before use. Hold the spray can 4–6 inches from dry hair and spray, but be careful not to spray too much, as colour becomes more visible as it dries. Wait a few minutes for color to dry completely. Style your hair to suit the green barnet! To remove the colour, all you need to do is use shampoo during your next wash. It should wash out after several minutes.

Green hair spray: Products

There are a few different green hair spray products you can buy. Before purchasing, check the label to ensure it is for temporary use.

To spray your hair, all you need is a temporary green hair spray, which you can usually buy in a fancy dress store or online, such as from Party City.

If you are looking for an all-over colour, you may need more than one can.

We found some affordable items, such as this 3oz Green Hair Spray from Party City, who also offer a lighter Lime Green Hair Spray for $4.

Amazon have a variety of green hair sprays on offer. We found a St. Patrick’s Day Temporary Hair Colour Spray for £3.60.

been 4 year since chelsea went as beetlejuice for halloween and dyed my entire house green from the green hair spray — tegan (@ttteg) October 31, 2020

THE MASKED SINGER: Banned controversial costumes

Halloween ideas for green hair

There are so many ways to dress up green hair on Halloween. Fancy being a witch for the day? Add a witchy hat and a cloak, and you’re good to go.

Other Halloween ideas to go with green hair:

Be a cat by adding cat ears and some false whiskers

The Joker: Pop on a purple coat and add some wacky make up (white face paint all over, with green around the eyes and smudged red lips)

Mermaid outfit – wear a jewelled top and add some jewels to face

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK