If you’re a Chrissy Teigen fan, then it’s highly likely that you will have either come across or heard of Chrissy’s Court.

For nearly a year now, Chrissy has been teasing her fans with a brand new series called Chrissy’s Court, where she will inhabit a Judge Judy-like persona to deal with real people and real problems. And, of course, it’s all 100% in a real, legitimate court complete with rhinestones and hair accessories.

Episodes of Chrissy’s Court have finally been released but many are still struggling to figure out how to watch. We’ve got you covered!

Check out our complete how to watch Chrissy’s Court guide.

How to watch Chrissy’s Court on Quibi

The best place to start watching is on the Quibi app. Quibi is the creator of Chrissy’s Court and is where the episodes are uploaded to.

It’s a new streaming platform built for mobile phones. Each show or episode is built for the phones format, so episodes are shorter (around 10 minutes) and some can be viewed vertically rather than horizontally, like many IGTVs.

Quibi offers a 90-day free trial. Then, there are two types of subscriptions at two separate costs: $4.99-per-month with adverts; $7.99-per-month for ad-free viewing.

Currently, the app is not designed for 4K streaming, even if you manage to get the episodes on your TV screen, it will not be in high quality.

Chrissy’s Court gets glowing reviews

It’s no surprise given Chrissy’s serious fanbase that her series has been a hit.

Some viewers have downloaded the app just to watch her show. Others are saying it’s the only thing you should be watching on Quibi.

Here’s hoping Quibi and Chrissy will bring Chrissy’s Court to a bigger screen soon so more can enjoy!

