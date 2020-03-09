Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

We all love it when there’s behind-the-scenes of a show we enjoy watching.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked shows you all the gossip and drama that takes place behind the main stage of the series. The drag queens let us see their real emotions as they compete to become the next drag superstar.

So, how can you watch the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked?

Here’s how to stream the episodes from the UK and the USA!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked in the UK

UK viewers can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked on Netflix.

However, Netflix will upload all episodes of Untucked at once at the end of the main show’s season 12.

Alternatively (if you can’t wait that long), you can install a VPN to your home streaming service which gives you access to watch shows outside of the UK. One of the best out there recommended by websites such as Tech Radar is Express VPN.

Simply head to Express VPN’s website for more information and how to install it.

Ep1 is now streaming! It's looking like Untucked will arrive all at once at the end of the season – sorry! We'll keep you updated if that changes. https://t.co/kDgBrpqmo5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 29, 2020

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked in the USA

The easiest way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked in the USA is on its main broadcasting channel VH1.

You can also stream the episodes from VH1’s online website where you’ll need to provide your personal details linked to your cable provider.

