Ten years ago, no one could’ve predicted what a worldwide superstar James Corden would go on to become.

From his early days acting in the likes of Starter for 10 and writing beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, then starring in Hollywood Disney flick Into the Woods, to now being the host of one of America’s – and the world’s – most watched talk shows. It’s been quite the journey for James.

But many of his fans in the UK have been after ways to watch James’s US talk show, given that it airs on CBS in the States. Here are the easiest ways to watch!

How to watch The Late Late Show on TV

Luckily for Sky customers, you can watch brand new episodes of The Late Late Show on their newly-launched channel, Sky Comedy.

You can find Sky Comedy on channel 113 if you have Sky, or 121 on Virgin Media.

New episodes were airing every Sunday night. You can catch up with missed episodes on both Sky and Virgin’s on demand services.

Watch The Late Late Show online

Here are the top ways to watch The Late Late Show with James Corden online.

NOW TV

For NOW TV customers, you will be able to stream whole episodes of The Late Late Show online.

The Entertainment Pass costs just £7.99 per month, which also gains you access to a tonne of other great shows. Plus there is a 7-day free trial is available for all first-time subscribers!

You can watch NOW TV online or connect it to your TV using their smart stick.

YouTube

For those who don’t have a subscription to NOW TV or are Virgin or Sky customers, you can always head over to YouTube for a free version of The Late Late Show.

Sure, they aren’t full episodes, but the show’s YouTube page has plenty of content from the series, plus all the Carpool Karaoke you could need!

