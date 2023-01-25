Jazz Jennings has received support from I Am Jazz viewers after she claimed someone “wants to kill her for being transgender.” She is one of the youngest publicly documented people to have been identified as transgender.

As a new season of I Am Jazz hits TLC, Jennings is sharing her story as she navigates Harvard alongside her role as an LGBTQ+ rights activist.

She recently told fans she “usually gets death threats.” However, she said this death threat was different and left her “terrified.” Fans have said they’re sorry to hear there is so much hate in the world.

Jazz receives death threat ‘just for being transgender’

Jazz claimed in a clip shared to her Instagram: “Someone wants to kill me just for being transgender. We’ve experienced death threats before but this is different. I’m absolutely terrified.”

Receiving more than 9,800 likes in just nine hours, the post saw her reveal her show, I Am Jazz, is officially back on TLC. But Jazz revealed in the season 8 trailer she is suffering from increased anxiety after a barrage of death threats.

Reading out one message she received, Jazz said: “Get out of here [bleep]. Too many of you damn [bleep].”

Her mother explained: “This is exactly what we’ve been afraid of.”

Jazz is later seen crying and said: “It just doesn’t stop.”

I Am Jazz fans say they’re sorry

When she revealed somebody had threatened her “for being transgender,” TLC fans quickly took to her Instagram comments to apologise for the unnamed person’s actions and to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “People projecting their own insecurities on to you in the form of hate. So sorry Jazz. You are strong and beautiful and making a difference in this world.”

Another penned: “I’m so sorry you have to deal with this just for being yourself 💜.”

“Imagine wanting to end someone’s life for being who they are. I’m so sorry 💔,” commented a fellow fan.

TLC: Jazz made history as young transgender

Jazz was assigned as a boy at birth and diagnosed with gender dysphoria by age five, making her one of the youngest publicly documented people to be identified as transgender.

When the star was two years old, she asked her mother when a fairy was going to change her from a boy to a girl. She then launched I Am Jazz at 14, when she was nine years removed from the beginning of her transition.

She received national attention in 2007 when an interview with Barbara Walters aired on 20/20, which led to other high-profile interviews. Her parents said the star was clear on being female as soon as she could speak.

Now, she is co-founder of the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which she and her parents founded in 2007. She also founded Purple Rainbow Tails, which creates rubber mermaid tails to raise money for transgender children.

