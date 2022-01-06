Who is carpenter Luke from I Can See Your Voice?











FOX’s I Can See Your Voice is a one-of-a-kind reality show. Its latest episode saw carpenter Luke Taylor wowing the viewers with his singing voice, during the premiere launch for the new season.

The singing competition’s interesting premise sees a participant guessing whether a contestant has a good or a bad singing voice without listening to a single note of their voice. If their guess is correct, they win a cash prize of $100,000.

The game show recently returned for a second season on Wednesday (January 5). So who is Luke?

Meet Luke Taylor, the carpenter from I Can See Your Voice

Luke is a college student who gained a lot of popularity on TikTok in the past year. At the moment the star has over 1.7 million followers on the platform.

Luke’s extremely low and gravelling voice and quirky personality have gained him a massive fan following on TikTok. Fans are also in love with his singing voice.

In a 2021 interview with Philadelphia City Life, the TikTok star discussed how his deep voice leaves people surprised. “I freaked out my family. I looked at old recordings of myself and realized how deep my voice had gotten,” he said.

The Virginia native’s TikTok videos have garnered over 24 million likes. His account also shows his strong musical inclination and talent.

What happened in the latest episode of the Fox show?

In season 2 of I Can See Your Voice, we see Milicent, a clinical psychology student and educator, guessing whether the contestants have a good singing voice or not.

She is helped by the show’s celebrity panellists Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailor-Houghton, Bow Wow and Cheyenne Jackson.

For her first guess, Milicent declared a contestant who’s claiming to be ‘a carpenter who also loves singing sea shanty’ as a bad singer.

However, the “carpenter” aka Luke then reveals his real voice, and as it turns out, he is a fantastic singer.

Luke’s elimination cost the psychology student $15,000.

Fans react to the carpenter’s voice

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the latest episode of the show. Here are some notable reactions:

I need Luke Taylor to make an album, STAT! He's amazing. — Senua (@Senua) January 6, 2022

I knew that was the carpenters real

voice.🤣😂👍🏼 — Marie (@Nofilter_Senior) January 6, 2022

I was with Bow Wow…well, I was more confident that Carpenter was a good singer, definitely less confident on the Water Polo player 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Judy Chan (@judes_chan) January 6, 2022

Omg I cant believe it Luke Taylor you are talented. Bow Wow was the only 1 that believed him, no Blake Shelton needs to sign him tomorrow #ICanSeeYourVoice — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) January 6, 2022

