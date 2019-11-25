University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Caitlyn Jenner first appeared on the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! she has been nothing but frank, honest and open about her experience in the limelight while transitioning.

Caitlyn has made fast friends with Jacqueline Jossa and Nadine Coyle, with Caitlyn often opening up to the pair about her family and personal life.

In last night’s episode (Sunday, November 24th), she opened up once more about her journey to become Caitlyn and discussed one of the most important events of her life: posing on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Here’s everything that went down with Caitlyn Jenner as Vanity Fair’s cover girl.

Caitlyn gets candid

In episode 8 of the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner talked candidly about her appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair and the impact of social media.

Speaking to Nadine and Jacqueline, the star said:

Transitioning and trying to make an impact, social media is extraordinarily important. As soon as the cover of Vanity Fair broke, in the next four hours and one minute, I broke the world record for fastest to one million followers on Twitter.

Caitlyn also described the cover as “a big F.U. to the millions and millions of people out there who have said terrible things about” her.

Caitlyn Jenner on Vanity Fair

The cover was released on June 1st, 2015 and was the first time Caitlyn had appeared on a cover as Caitlyn. It was for Vanity Fair’s July edition.

In the caption, Caitlyn wrote: “I’m so happy after such a long struggle and finally living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. It feels so good. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

The cover story was photographed by Annie Leibovitz and the story was covered by Vanity Fair’s contributing editor, Buzz Bissinger.

Vanity Fair interview

The July cover story saw Buzz Bissinger shadow Caitlyn for hundreds of hours during the final stages of transition from male to female. It was three months in the making.

Everything from her career as an Olympic athlete, her marriage breakdowns, having children and transitioning is covered. No stone is left unturned. There is even an entire section about his marriage to Kris, having Kendall and Kylie and becoming part of the most famous family in the world.

Buzz described it as “the most remarkable story I have ever worked on in 38 years as a journalist” in his piece.

You can read the Vanity Fair story on Caitlyn here.

