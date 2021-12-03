Inside Katie Bates’ incredible family-filled wedding to Travis Clark











Bringing Up Bates star Katie has started preparing for her wedding to Travis Clark, and is just hours away from calling him her husband.

Surrounded by family and friends, Katie and Travis are all set to tie the knot. It comes just months after Travis popped the question on Wednesday, April 7th.

Katie is just one of 19 children under Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, who married in 1987 and initially never planned to have children.

We have the latest pictures and videos of the Katie and her beau’s special day, as they get ready to “spend forever” with each other.

Katie Bates and Travis Clark’s wedding: Lead-up

Katie had to find a wedding dress in 24 hours, all in preparation for the big day. She began searching for the perfect gown shortly after getting engaged.

Travis even sang ‘Will You Marry Me‘ to the bride-to-be when he got down on one knee!

Thousands of fans were over the moon for the couple when they got engaged, and even more are rooting for them now that they are getting married.

At the beginning of November, Katie and her bridesmaids got dressed in silk pyjamas for her hen do.

Rumors circulated that Katie and Travis had a wedding date, and we can confirm it is taking place on December 3rd.

Katie shared on Instagram on the 2nd that she “can’t wait to spend forever” with Travis, underneath a picture of the pair with their dog.

Take a look: Inside their special day

Katie and Travis are surrounded by supportive loved ones, such as sister Kat Bates, who said they used to speak about having boyfriends aged 12.

Their family members have been sharing Instagram stories which show Katie in a short, white, sheer dress and white heels, while Travis sports a white shirt and beige trousers.

It appears to be their pre-wedding celebration, ahead of the big day. We can expect that Katie is teasing fans with her short get-up, as the real dress is likely to be much more extravagant!

Katie and Travis got their marriage license just one day ago, and the family are having rehearsals for the ceremony.

Pictures on Carlin Bates show a huge marquee filled with hundreds of white chairs has been set up. The night before the wedding day, the family sat down for a posh dinner while a loved one said some kind words.

Bringing Up Bates: The couple’s timeline

Before getting engaged in April 2021, Katie officially courted Travis Clark after starting a long-distance relationship.

Now both 20 years old, the couple first got together after being introduced by mutual friends in June 2019.

They began talking shortly after, before they met for the first time at a church gathering in Travis’ home state of New Jersey. Katie and Travis stayed in contact through FaceTime, as well as monthly chaperoned trips to see each other.

Months of travelling passed and they officially became an item! Their families were also able to pay visits to each other at nearby concerts and church events.

The short distance didn’t stop their romance, as Travis would send Katie surprise pizza and ice cream deliveries, as reported by Us Magazine.

Over two years later, and the couple are officially getting married.

