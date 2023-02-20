Katy Perry’s net worth and American Idol salary are screaming Fireworks, just like her 2010 hit track. The judge has been giving her opinion on talented – and not-so-talented – singers since she joined the show for season 21.

Alongside Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan, Katy isn’t just an award-winning singer but is now able to give commentary on budding artists in the industry. Lionel’s net worth is huge: he earns a whopping $10 million on Idol.

American Idol‘s Katy is reportedly worth more than the legendary singer. She combines eating delicious food on her iconic Just Eat adverts with multiple hit global tracks, having risen to fame with her album One of the Boys in 2008.

Katy Perry’s net worth

Katy‘s net worth is $330 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. She is reportedly one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, and has been for over a decade. Her tracks I Kissed A Girl and Firework are hugely popular.

Every year between 2009 and 2014, Katy earned between $30 and $50 million from album sales, merchandise, touring, and endorsements, as per reports. Between June 2014 and June 2015, she earned an estimated $135 million.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, she earned $60 million. It started at age nine when Katy began vocal training because her sister was taking vocal lessons at the time too, and sang in her parents’ church.

The judge’s American Idol salary

Katy Perry’s American Idol salary is reportedly $25 million. Between June 2019 and June 2020, she earned $40 million, of which $25 million came from judging the show. She gets paid more than Lionel who receives $10 million.

Judge Luke Bryan receives $12 million for his judging role on the show, which is the same amount that host Ryan Seacrest earns. Her salary in the first season was $15 million, which eventually rose to her current earnings.

How long has Katy been on American Idol?

Katy has been on American Idol since March 2018. She actually joined as a guest judge before her permanent role, and by season 18, her salary was bumped up – and she’s stayed on the judging panel ever since!

Before Katy joined American Idol for the ABC reboot, she served as a guest judge on season 9 in 2010. She even performed in the show wearing a cape with Adam Lambert‘s name on it.

She was announced as a judge for season 17 on ABC on May 16, 2017. In 2022, Katy walked off set during an episode of American Idol after her fellow judges turned down Aretha Franklin’s grandchild.

