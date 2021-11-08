Is Holiday Wars judge Aarti Sequeira pregnant in 2021?











Holiday Wars is back on Food Network in 2021 with its third season! The sugary extravaganza celebrates all things festive as teams compete to have the best show-stopping cake creation. Christmas appears to be in full swing on the Food Network channel as the teams conjure up reindeer cakes, gingerbread men, The Grinch cakes and more.

Aarti Sequeira is a judge on the show in 2021. The series sees nine teams of the best cake and sugar artists in the USA compete in a cake making competition. At the end of each challenge, one team goes home. The last team standing goes home with $25,000!

Get to know Aarti Sequeira

Aarti Sequeira was born in Mumbai, India on August 19th, 1978 and she grew up in Dubai. She’s a cook, TV star, cookbook author, journalist and much more!

She won The Next Food Network Star season 6 in 2010. Following this, she went on to launch her own show in 2010 called Aarti Party.

In 2013 she launched another show Taste in Translation. She later appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games and Selena + Aarti Sequeria: Friendsgiving.

Aarti is a judge on Holiday Wars season 3

Aarti Sequeira is a judge on Holiday Wars season 3 in 2021. Hosting the show is Maneet Chauhan, while Aarti Sequeira and Shinmin Lee are these season 3 judges.

Holiday Wars launches on Food Network on Sunday, November 7th at 9/8 c and sees the first round of cake making take place.

Is Aarti Sequeira pregnant?

No, there’s nothing to suggest that Aarti Sequeira is pregnant in 2021.

The Food Network star has two daughters with her husband, Brendan McNamara. Their names are Eliyah and Moses Marigold McNamara.

The couple has been married since 2003 and, by the looks of Aarti’s Instagram page, the family of four is very happy. She often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of her family enjoying time together.

Follow Aarti @aartipaartipics where she has 281k followers. Her husband can be found @fireballmcnamara.

