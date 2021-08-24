Is Ace Hood Haitian? Love & Hip Hop: Miami star’s ethnicity explored











Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4 returned today (August 22) with some familiar faces and few new additions, including Ace Hood. On watching the first episode of the latest season, several fans have expressed an interest in the American rapper’s ethnicity.

Ace Hood entered the show along with Hip-Hop vets Noreaga and Florence El Luche. The latest season navigates through the lives of Miami natives who come with experience in the music industry.

The big question on everyone’s mind after the first episode is if Ace Hood is Haitian. We’ve got all the details for you right here!

Is Ace Hood Haitian?

Ace, whose real name is Antoine Franklin McColister, was born in Port St. Lucie and raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

According to Biography Ninja, his mother is from Haiti while his father is a Jamaican. While not much is known about his father, he was raised by his mother and younger cousin Ty Barton Jr.

He completed his graduation from Deerfield Beach High School where he played football. However, an injury in 10th grade made him realize he couldn’t continue playing. As a result, he decided to pursue music instead.

By the age of 17, he had started making music and even released a few street singles, including M.O.E from 2006.

Meet rapper’s wife Shelah Marie

Ace is married to Shelah Marie, who is also cast on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

The duo tied the knot in February 2020 after dating for nearly five years.

Shelah is an actress and wellness advocate for women. She is the founder of the “Curvy Curly Conscious” movement, which works towards “quenching the thirst for beautiful experiences devoted to women of color.”

Meanwhile, she boats more than 380,000 followers on Instagram. She has dedicated most of her posts towards spreading body positivity messages along with a couple of endorsements.

Shelah is also the author of her book titled ‘A Positive You’.

Fans love the couple’s chemistry

Ace and his wife Shelah have only appeared in one episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and fans can’t stop raving about them!

Many have taken to Twitter to laud the couple’s chemistry and wish to see more as the season progresses.

One tweeted: “Ace Hood and Shelah were a great addition to LHHMIA …I think I’m going to like them on this season”

Another wrote: “@Acehood & @ShelahMarie has been one of my favorite couples for a while now & will be the reason I tune into”

“I love watching Ace Hood and Shelah Marie. Their love seems so refreshing,” tweeted another.

