Is Amy from 1000-Pound Sisters pregnant with a second baby?











Amy Slaton, known as one half of the duo on 1000-lb Sisters, is rumored to potentially be pregnant again. As her first son Gabe reaches more than a year in age, many are speculating a possible bump.

Her journey to lose weight, which began at more than 400 pounds, has aired on TLC for over a year, alongside her sister Tammy. However, her motivation to drop the pounds really began when she wanted children.

Despite worries surrounding whether she could fall pregnant due to weight, she went on to prove that she could do it and eventually had bariatric surgery. She’s now less than 300 pounds and a mother to son Gage.

So, has Amy fallen pregnant for a second time? We shut down rumors and found out the truth.

Is Amy from 1000-lb Sisters pregnant?

Yes, Amy is officially pregnant again. She already admitted she is trying for another baby on 1000-lb Sisters, and as it is filmed several months before episodes air, some are wondering if she has now fallen pregnant.

Those viewers would be correct, as the TLC star announced the news on her YouTube channel alongside husband Michael. She showed pictures of a scan and a positive pregnancy test, and declared: “Baby number two!”

Calling the video ‘OUR LITTLE SECRET’, Amy uploaded the video on January 3rd and revealed that she was 11 weeks and four days pregnant. The baby is due on July 18th 2022, with the star planning to get a C-section.

Her children and family explored

Amy is already a mother to Gage, who is one years old at the time of writing. Before giving birth, she was unsure if she could have children due to her weight, but is now hoping to having with an active lifestyle for her son.

She has been married to husband Michael Halterman for two years, and have known each other since high school. They were in a long-term relationship before they got married in March 2019.

The TLC star gave birth to Gage via a C-section, and called him a “miracle baby”. In a confessional, the TLC star joked that her baby boy “came out mooning the doctor.”

“I ask him if he farted,” Amy said, laughing. She also revealed she started crying when he was born.

Fans over the moon for Amy

Viewers of 1000-lb Sisters were over the moon for the reality cast member. One wrote: “I remember the sadness in your eyes when you wanted to lose weight just so you can have children.

“Look at you guys and how you’ve accomplished your dreams and have made an example of what a hard work and perseverance can do. Congratulations for you both.“

“You worked your butt off to get to this point. You both seem like wonderful parents and partners for each other. Thank you for inviting us on this journey with you.“

“Amy, you deserve everything in the world. I am so happy for you and Michael, and especially for Gage!“, said a fan.

Lordt baby Jesus, Amy are you pregnant girlllllll???? #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/H5IjtiiRlj — Chrissy O (@chrissy_ceo) January 25, 2022

