









Teddy Ruks, best known for appearing on Black Ink Crew, tends to keep his love life away from VH1 cameras. As a result, many are wondering whether he is still married and who the woman he calls his wife is.

He introduced Euni Pop to the reality TV series in October 2022, but only briefly, as she hasn’t become part of the line-up. Black Ink Crew follows the lives of tattoo artists working at an ink parlour regularly visited by top celebrity clientele.

Let’s look into whether he has tied the knot and get to know his wife, Euni. Several fans claim they are not married, but he often refers to her as his “wife” while reports say they actually wed back in 2018.

Meet Teddy Ruks

Teddy is a tattoo artist who appears on Black Ink Crew. Born as Shariff Homer on January 26, 1983, in Harlem, New York, he works as the president of tattoo shop Black Ink after starting there as shop manager.

Alongside his TV career, Teddy is also a talented musician. He goes by the name RGLR Shmoove, and his music can be streamed on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music. He has an Instagram page dedicated to his music (@rglrlvng).

Teddy recently announced the release of his new album titled RGLR LVNG, Vol. 1, which features twelve of his new singles. Music, trainers and fashion are his top three passions in life, as per his Instagram bio.

Is Teddy from Black Ink Crew married?

Yes, Teddy tied the knot with his wife Euni several years ago, Distractify reports. Both he and Euni have been pictured wearing rings on their wedding fingers since 2018, and have posted loving posts about one another on Instagram.

9Mag revealed Teddy got married in December 2019, which shocked viewers who were unaware of the reality TV star having a woman away from the show in his life. In May 2022, he said: “Still feels like our first date, five years later! ❤️.”

Teddy and his wife have been in a relationship since 2017. They’ve visited spas together, had massages, dressed up for fancy evening outings, and for her birthday, Euni was treated to a new watch and a bucket of red roses.

Meet his wife Euni Pop

Euni is a Korean model who is well-known on Instagram. She boasts a whopping 33K followers on the social media platform, and has another account where she sells items such as a $14K gold-plated Louis Vuitton bracelet.

She appeared on Black Ink Crew with Teddy in October, which shocked fans who had no idea he was in a relationship. Euni had another appearance in 2020, when Teddy went on a dinner date with Euni. He explained:

I kept this relationship a secret because it’s very valuable to me, but we’ve been together so long, it’s like I don’t feel like I need to hide it anymore. The reason I wear this ring is a constant reminder to myself to not f*** this up, but I’m currently not married and she’s currently not pregnant.

The 2020 episode was filmed several months before reports stated they got married in December 2019. He revealed he is “keeping her to himself for as long as I can” and usually keeps their relationship away from cameras.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit has contacted VH1 and Teddy for comment.

