Is Cassie Randolph pregnant and who is she dating?











Circulating rumors say Bachelor alumna Cassie Randolph could be pregnant, which leaves fans wondering who she is currently dating.

Since splitting and later reportedly reuniting with ex Colton Underwood, whose The Bachelor season she appeared on, rumors have swirled.

She is thought to have strayed away from admitting they met up again, following speculation that she could be expecting back in 2019.

We clear up the latest rumors on whether Cassie is pregnant or not, and who she is dating since her split from Colton.

BACHELOR: Are Chris Conran and Alana Milne still together?

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer BridTV 5533 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fHSPrazPg30/hqdefault.jpg 877017 877017 center 22403

Cassie faces pregnancy rumors

Cassie has been hit with pregnancy rumors since she dated Colton, who has since come out as gay earlier this year.

Then when she was reportedly often seen with him after splitting in May 2020, and did not admit this, fans thought she was hiding something.

Several The Bachelor viewers assumed they could be getting back together, however this was confirmed not to be the case for the former pair.

When one source claimed they were still together, this heightened the pregnancy rumors, but Cassie did not respond to them back then.

“The second I tell someone they’re the one, my journey ends. My journey wasn’t over yet.”



THERE IT IS. Colton jumped a fence, ran into the wilderness, and sent Tayshia and Hannah B home for Cassie two weeks early. Clare left after TWO WEEKS to take Dale. — بطيخ (@tumbleweedrun) August 11, 2021

Is Cassie Randolph pregnant?

No, Cassie has not made any pregnancy announcements. As she is in the public eye, it’s likely she would have shared the happy news if she was.

She also clearly does not have a bump on any recent Instagram pictures.

In a picture posted on October 18th, The Bachelor star has a toned stomach on show through her top, showing again that she is not expecting.

As she is so open with her relationship, and does not appear to be one to shy away from the limelight, Cassie would unlikely have kept it a secret.

OMG: What happened between Brendan and Pieper on BIP?

Who is Cassie dating now?

Cassie is dating musician, model and producer Brighton Reinhardt.

They went public with their relationship three months after her split from Colton, and have seemed incredibly loved-up ever since.

Also a singer and songwriter, Brighton is 24 years old and has three older brothers, who he was raised alongside in southern California.

You can follow Cassie’s boyfriend on Instagram at @briiighton.

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK