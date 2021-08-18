Is Chase Severino married? Inside My Big Fat Fabulous Life star’s personal life











My Big Fat Fabulous Life is returning with Season 9 and fans are eager to learn about Whitney Way Thore’s personal life. While she seems to have moved on, where is her ex-fiance Chase Severino now? Is he married? Here’s what we know!

Whitney and Chase called quits on their relationship after she learned about the latter’s relationship with another woman. Now, Chase has a daughter named Aurora Joyce, who he welcomed in 2018.

Bachelor in Paradise: Is Abigail Heringer completely deaf?

Is Chase Severino married?

Chase has often shared pictures of his daughter on his personal Instagram, but he has remained tight-lipped about the baby mama.

According to Distracify, fans have identified Sara Jackson as Chase’s partner through baby registries, which reportedly lists her as Aurora’s mother. No sooner, several assumed that the duo was married.

However, neither Chase nor Sara have addressed these rumors or hinted about getting tying the knot. Furthermore, Chase has not shared any images of Sara, thus keeping their relationship, if any, under wraps.

Engagement rumors explained

In May 2021, rumors led us to believe that Chase and Sara were engaged, and fans were quick to establish that the duo had made their relationship official after spotting an Instagram story.

Sara’s friend, Katie Cottle, shared a picture of Chase and his presumed baby on her Instagram story with the caption: “Engagement Shananigans.”

The same picture also showed Sara sporting a ring in her left hand while Chase posed next to her.

Katie also tagged luxury resort Jewel Grande in Jamaica in the shared picture. Soon after, fans assumed that the couple was on vacation in the Caribbean, where Chase asked her hand in marriage.

Yet again, Chase and Sara chose not to address these rumors, leaving fans hanging.

The D’Amelio Show | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 4208 The D’Amelio Show | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Oq10yNlr_pQ/hqdefault.jpg 844895 844895 center 22403

What to expect from My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9?

Taking into consideration the fact that Chase and Whitney broke up before Season 9 was aired, viewers are wondering if her ex-finance would make an appearance in the new installment.

However, the trailer rather shows Whitney gushing over new beau, who she met while taking French classes online.

The reality star has even made it Instagram official with her boyfriend, even though she hasn’t disclosed his identity. So, we could instead expect to see a new face as Whitney clearly seems to have moved on.

Season 9 will follow Whitney’s family more closely as she helps her parents with their health issues. Besides what the trailer has to offer, we are sure My Big Fat Fabulous Life has a lot more in store!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 9 airs on TLC on Tuesdays.