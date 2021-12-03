Is Chrisley Knows Best ending and has it been renewed for Season 10?











Chrisley Knows Best has been on The USA Network for nine seasons already, largely due to its popularity. However, rumor has it that the reality show could be ending, so we done some digging.

The show takes us behind the scenes of the Chrisley family, made up of Todd and Julie Chrisley, his mom Nanny Faye, and four children Savannah, Chase, Grayson and Chloe (Todd’s son Kyle’s daughter).

Rumors surrounding whether the series is ending have been circulating since as far back as 2018.

Reality Titbit is now settling the swirling speculation and putting to bed everything that isn’t confirmed.

Viewers wonder if Chrisley Knows Best is ending

Since Chrisley Knows Best began to change, such as each episode no longer showing the bedtime routine at the end, and the family continuously moving, fans have had questions.

As the popular show has been around since 2014, it’s totally understandable that viewers have concerns it could be ending sometime soon.

After all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians only lasted 20 seasons, and they are probably the most famous family with a reality TV show – ever.

One fan wrote in a Reddit thread:

I love the show (though it’s not as good as it was in the beginning), I’ve seen every episode. How many houses have they lived in? I think three in Atlanta and two in Nashville? Why do they start so many things and never finish them?

Many have worries as many changes are happening on The USA Network series, alongside gaps in-between seasons.

Hard work always warrants a break. 😎 pic.twitter.com/8BPBcfYvkk — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) November 23, 2021

Is Chrisley Knows Best ending?

No, there are no confirmations from The USA Network that the show may be ending, nor have any of the family members made any suggestions about this happening.

Their other show Growing Up Chrisley appears to have wrapped up, after the last shown episode of Season 3 aired on September 30th. However, this is just a spin-off version of the main season.

Other reports, such as TV Series Finale, have also said the Chrisley family is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Another suggested the family could be focusing on other projects. They wrote:

I’m just waiting for Nanny Faye to have her own podcast or show. I think that might be in the works. Todd said in his last few podcasts that they have lot of new stuff coming up.

Although, there is potential that the family may want more privacy, considering they recently had to move after fans kept bothering them in their former home.

Is there a season 10 of The USA Network show?

Currently, there have been no announcements for Chrisley Knows Best Season 10.

Due to the show’s huge popularity, and its long-running stint of seven years on the air, it is very unlikely that the show may be cancelled any time soon.

At the time of writing, Season 9 is set to show its 19th episode on December 16th, 2021. There are usually five months in-between each season being shown, meaning there may be a slight gap until the next season.

Reality Titbit estimates that Season 10 could air in May 2022. However, this is unconfirmed by The USA Network.

Reality Titbit has reached out to The USA Network for a comment.

