Darcey & Stacey: Is Darcey Silva still engaged? Relationship with Georgi explored











The stars of Darcey & Stacey are returning with the season 2 and the viewers can’t wait to know everything about their personal lives. While Stacey Silva’s love life seems stable, fans are wondering if Darcey is till engaged to her Bulgarian Georgi Rusev.

The trailer for the latest season teases tension between the two couples, while navigating their trip to Turkey. Before we witness more drama unfold in the forthcoming segment, let us take you through Darcey and Georgi’s rocky relationship.

What’s Darcey and Georgi’s relationship status?

A while ago, social media was filled with speculations that Darcey and Georgi had broken up. Many pointed at his relationship with his ex, whom he was still married to while getting engaged to Darcey.

The missing ring on her figure in some of the social media posts was one of the main reasons why fans assumed that their relationship had come to an end.

However, a post shared by her on Instagram on the Valentine’s Day confirmed that they were still together. Furthermore, in a latest interview with Entertainment Weekly, Darcey said, “We’re engaged to be married. I was being very patient during that whole divorce proceedings, and all the courts were closed.”

“I was his rock, and I needed him to be my rock. I needed transparency, and there was a lack of that,” she added further.

Meet the reality star’s model boyfriend!

Darcey’s fiancé is a 33-year-old model from Bulgaria. He has been in the US for eight years and started off by taking up the job of a lifeguard.

He told an outlet, “I was doing modeling, part-time, but Washington DC didn’t have too much modeling jobs, and I became a massage therapist.”

Meanwhile, Home Therapy website states that he is an experienced fitness trainer, which has helped him come up with “sports massage to manifest a great balance of personalized pressure, stretching and relief.”

A look at their rocky relationship

Darcey and Georgi first met through social media. The reality star was utterly impressed with the Bulgarian hunk. If reports were to be believed, they even went on a Super Bowl date in Miami.

In Season of the TLC show, we saw the duo get engaged, while Georgi was still married. Darcey told in the interview, “But I had to come to the point where I had to meet up with his ex-wife, because I had some open questions.”

While Darcey has made it clear that she and her beau are engaged to be married, the trailer for Season 2 also shows her tear down after witnessing his behavior in the presence of Stacey and her husband Florian.

It remains to be seen how they are going to work their issues out in the upcoming episodes.

Darcey and Stacey airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET.

