Gemma Collins and James “Arg” Argent are undoubtedly one of TOWIE’s most famous – if not the most famous – couples ever.

Gemma and Arg have had one of the most turbulent reality TV relationships, to the point that most people presume the couple are still together despite their on-again-off-again routine.

But as Arg has reportedly checked into yet another rehab facility to deal with his ongoing addiction and weight issues, many are left wondering what the relationship status currently is.

So, is Gemma still with Arg?

What happened to Arg?

James Argent has famously struggled with addiction since he rocketed into the limelight and has spoken about entering rehab programmes on multiple occasions.

Back in 2017, Arg headed to a rehab facility in Thailand to get his act together and deal with his addiction issues. And that’s what he’s planned to do again for the New Year.

On December 5th, 2019, it was reported that Arg was rushed to the hospital for the second time in two months, for a suspected overdose. Gemma Collins was the one to make the 999 call to get James Argent the help he needed.

Now, a source revealed that 32-year-old Arg is heading back to the retreat in Thailand to address issues he has been dealing with over the previous months. The source said: “Arg has jetted off to Thailand to start the New Year at a specialist facility.”

Gemma and Arg’s relationship

Last year was a difficult one for the Essex couple and was their most rocky to date.

They most recently split in October 2019 reportedly after James refused to go back into rehab. But a month later, they were on a holiday to Dubai to deal with their issues.

In November, Gemma also confirmed things were serious once more. She told Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain that she was expecting an engagement ring for Christmas!

So, is Gemma Collins still with James Argent?

The GC has stood by her man on numerous occasions and it is yet to be confirmed whether they are staying together during this difficult time.

They both still follow each other on Instagram which is obviously a positive sign. And Gemma has previous remained with Arg as he received treatment.

However, the inside source also told The Sun Online: “Nobody knows when he will be back and he hasn’t put a time limit on it – he’ll be back home when he’s fit and well again and he’s determined to make that happen.”

So, who knows how long Gemma will be waiting for Arg to return!