One of Britain’s favourite comedians, Harry Hill, is back on our screens as the new presenter of Junior Bake Off on Channel 4.

Joining Liam Charles and Prue Leith, Harry completes the trifecta of Bake Off hosts and has proven a hit with fans of the show.

Episode 3 (Wednesday, November 6th) saw the budding young bakers make bread sculptures of their dream jobs. From chefs and writers to pilots and priests, the eight bakers covered all kinds of career paths.

You might presume that being an über successful comedian was always Harry Hill’s dream career but actually he had a very different passion before comedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry’s career as a doctor!

Is Harry Hill a doctor?

Yes! Although you may not suspect it, Harry Hill is actually a qualified doctor.

The 55-year-old comedian trained as a doctor before he pursued the career he is now known for. Harry was educated at St George’s Hospital Medical School and then specialised in neurosurgery at the University of London.

When he graduated, Harry worked up the medical ranks as a junior doctor to become the house officer at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. This was before he quit in 1990.

Why did Harry quit?

Harry has not hidden away his reasons for leaving the medical profession. He has discussed why he quit numerous times in interviews.

In 2012, Harry told the Independent that his reasons for quitting the NHS was because of the difficulties and uncertainties junior doctors face. He said: “I was in the NHS at its lowest point, doing 100 hours a week with no guarantee of a job at the end.”

He expanded on his reasons for quitting on Lorraine in 2018. Harry said: “If you’re a doctor, it completely takes over your life and you have to be prepared to give yourself completely to medicine… and I didn’t really feel able to do that. If there wasn’t something else that I wanted to do as badly, then I probably would’ve stuck at it.”

Although he hasn’t practiced in decades, Harry is still a registered doctor! Harry is on the General Medical Council’s list of registered medical practitioners in Britain.

Harry’s comedy career

In 1990, Harry switched paths to pursue his comedy career. And it wasn’t long before he was making his name in the circuit.

Two years after starting out, Harry won the Perrier Award for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. By 1993, he was hosting his own radio show on BBC Radio 4.

Since the ’90s, Harry has been a comedic hit. He has hosted his own shows such as Harry Hill’s TV Burp and You’ve Been Framed, to name a couple.

This is Harry’s first appearance as a host on Junior Bake Off.

