Jazz Jennings made her return to Harvard on TLC’s I Am Jazz in January 2022, after deferring her admission in 2019. With her show set to return to our screens on January 24, fans wonder if she’s still at the university.

Now 22 years old, Jazz has been focusing on her life with her family as a young adult, which has followed how she’s navigated transgender youth since 2015. Jazz made her return to Harvard last year which she’d delayed for a year.

Jazz had originally delayed going to Harvard University because she felt she was not ready and would be taking a year off. She had come to the conclusion that she wanted to “refocus and recenter.” Since her return, is she is still there?

Is Jazz Jennings still at Harvard?

Yes, Jazz has remained at Harvard University after was welcomed back for the fall 2022 semester. During I Am Jazz season 7 episode 10, she left for college, while her family hoped that this time, things will be different.

During her time at Harvard, the TLC star has been heading to the gym, and has been playing lacrosse for the university club since March 2022. In August, she shared a photo at Harvard, which saw her brother Sander say she’d “crush it.”

Her family visited Jazz in Boston, where she is staying during her time at Harvard in 2023. Her parents visited Jazz again in October, before the Jennings family revealed in December that she’s halfway through her Sophomore year there.

I Am Jazz fans say she looks ‘amazing’

Jazz embarked on a weight loss journey on I Am Jazz season 7, and fans have noticed that she looks noticeably slimmer in recent photos where she wore a matching top and shorts set.

One fan wrote: “You’re looking good girly! Thinning right down. All your hard work is paying off!”

Another simply penned in her Instagram comments: “Looking amazing girl.”

“Congratulations on your weight loss girl you look amazing 👏👏👏,” reacted a fellow I Am Jazz fan.

Jazz has been enjoying life at Harvard, and even went on her first festival experience with her brother Sander Jennings. He told his sister: “It’s always so amazing to come back together after being far apart for a few months.”

When Jazz revealed that her hair was frizzy from the humidity in Florida, many were confused about Harvard, as she lives in Boston for university. However, she was just home for the 2022 Christmas break.

From joining the Lacrosse team at Harvard University to building even closer bonds with the Jennings family, she’s preparing to head back to our screens for I Am Jazz season 8 on January 24, so she’s been busy filming!

