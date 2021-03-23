Is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice? Judge's empty seat explained!

Rumours of Kelly Clarkson potentially leaving The Voice have began to circulate, as her red seat was left empty. So, why was she absent?
The singer judges the competition alongside Blake Shelton and John Legend, but left viewers questioning where she was in the upcoming episode clip.
As NBC’s The Voice gets well underway, there is growing concern around whether Kelly will be leaving her coaching role during this series.
So, is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice? Or did she leave temporarily? Here is all you need to know about her absence…
Fans react to Kelly Clarkson’s absence
It didn’t take long for viewers to notice that Kelly wasn’t featured in clips of next week’s upcoming episodes.
And after a quick scroll on Twitter, it appeared that fans were ecstatic about Kelsea appearing on The Voice while Kelly was absent.
Some seemed to be confused about the replacement, thinking that it might be a permanent fixture, but that is not the case.
- 90 DAY FIANCE: Did Yara and Jovi have a baby?
Is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice?
- At the time of writing, there has been no announcement that Kelly is leaving The Voice
Kelly was absent from The Voice during the Battle Rounds, but that doesn’t mean she has left the entire series.
The Battle Rounds were filmed in late January 2021. The Voice host Carson Daly confirmed her illness on the March 22 episode.
He said: “Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week. Kelly’s staying at home and she’s watching the battles remotely.”
Kelly is reportedly returning on Monday, April 5, for part two of the battles.
- NETFLIX: Waffles and Mochi theme song explored
Is Kelly Clarkson sick?
- No, she was feeling “under the weather” during filming
Kelly did NOT test positive for COVID-19, despite rumours circulating which thought she might have contracted the virus.
The singer revealed she was feeling under the weather at the time. She had hinted at her absence in an Instagram post she made on March 22.
Kelly called up her friend Kelsea Ballerini to fill in for her while she was ill.
WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK