Is Ken Jennings Jeopardy's permanent host after his exit from The Chase?













Over the past few days, Jeopardy fans are rooting for Ken Jennings to become the show’s permanent host.

The discussion about the show’s next host has become rife after Deadline recently reported that Ken had exited the trivia game show The Chase, which he hosted for two seasons alongside James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

It was recently announced that the former Jeopardy champion will not be returning to his role as The Chase’s host.

SEE: Sarma Melngailis says she’s “not in touch” with Anthony Strangis now

Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images

Is Ken Jennings Jeopardy’s permanent host?

While Ken has hosted the recent Jeopardy episodes, he has not been named a permanent host just yet.

Neither the game show nor Ken has revealed if he will come on board as the permanent host of Jeopardy.

Last year, it was reported by Deseret News that the game show host’s obligations with The Chase hampered his hosting schedule on Jeopardy.

Regular viewers of the show might remember that Ken was the first person to guest host the show after Alex Trebek’s passing. He hosted episodes for six weeks before stepping down.

Despite it being over a year since Alex passed away, the game show has not appointed a permanent host yet.

READ: Sarma ‘in mourning’ over Pure Food and Wine but Netflix star still has a dog

Ken celebrates his 100th episode hosting Jeopardy

On March 12, many fans congratulated Ken for hosting his 100th Jeopardy episode.

“Congratulations to @KenJennings, celebrating his 100th night of hosting Jeopardy! This has been his longest streak, and we hope it continues for many games to come,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Congratulations to @KenJennings, celebrating his 100th night of hosting Jeopardy! This has been his longest streak, and we hope it continues for many games to come. 🧠 #Jeopardy — Jeopartea (@jeopartea) March 11, 2022

“He really has shown himself to be the heir apparent. His knowledge and understanding of the game and the show, and his contestant empathy is wonderful I liked Buzzy but now think it should be Ken for a generation,” wrote a second fan.

He really has shown himself to be the heir apparent. His knowledge and understanding of the game and the show, and his contestant empathy is wonderful I liked Buzzy but now think it should be Ken for a generation. — Gregory Hagin (@pretzelgreg) March 12, 2022

After seeing a barrage of tweets congratulating him, Ken took to Twitter to address the milestone.

“Apparently tonight is my 100th time hosting Jeopardy!, which means (a) I have now hosted more games than I played, and (b) I’m just 9,950 hours away from achieving Malcolm Gladwell-style mastery,” wrote the 47-year-old.

Apparently tonight is my 100th time hosting Jeopardy!, which means (a) I have now hosted more games than I played, and (b) I’m just 9,950 hours away from achieving Malcolm Gladwell-style mastery. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 12, 2022

Ken Jennings’ net worth revealed

According to the Celebrity net worth portal, the game show host is worth $4 million.

The Seattle, Washington native was a software engineer for a Salt Lake City health care staffing company in 2004. That was when he auditioned for Jeopardy!

Ken won as many as 74 games and $2.52 million, both of which were American game show records.

He was dubbed “the king of Trivia Nation” and “the Michael Jordan of trivia, the Seabiscuit of geekdom.“

He has become a popular game show host and author since.

Fans want Ken to become the permanent host

Most of the show have voiced their wish to see Ken Jennings become the permanent host on the show.

@Jeopardy needs to make you the real & permanent host, @KenJennings! You are the very best they’ve got! You are so natural, genuine, clearly intelligent, funny & real! It’s written all over your smile every time! Alex Trebek would be most proud & honoured. Pla. trust me on this! — Elaine ❤️‍🩹🙏🕊💙💛🇺🇦 (@elaineel_79) March 12, 2022

I’m becoming more okay with Ken Jennings being the host of Jeopardy. I hope they don’t give the permanent job to that lady tho. — Bring back Minute Maid Citrus Punch (@keshaBX28) March 17, 2022

Ken Jennings is the best on Jeopardy. He should be the permanent host. — Luci Avila (@gramalu9837) March 17, 2022

Although it's incredibly hard to fill the shoes for the Late Alex Trebek of having a new host of Jeopardy, but Ken Jennings is doing a phenomenal job of hosting. He is a natural. Congratulations Ken! #kenjennings #Jeopardy @KenJennings @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/XqlrNNGZM8 — TalinOrfaliGhazarian (@TalinOrfaliGhaz) March 17, 2022

Just saw that Mayim Bialik wants to be the permanent host of Jeopardy. In a word NO. As woman I generally root for all women but she is should not be the host of Jeopardy. Please keep Ken Jennings! — Janice Rouse (@angrygrandma43) March 14, 2022

From what others are saying…I will miss you on The Chase…loved your interaction with the contestants…hopefully this means you got the Jeopardy job full time! — Mbh27 (@Mbh271) March 15, 2022

Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 9031 Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original 974266 974266 center 22403

WATCH JEOPARDY ON WEEKDAYS ON KABC-TV ABC AT 7:00 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK