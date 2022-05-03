











American Idol season 16 contestants Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee began dating after meeting on the show in 2018.

Although Caleb lost to Maddie during the season 16 finale, he didn’t walk away empty-handed. Since making their romance public, the couple hasn’t shied away from expressing their love for each other.

But, are Maddie and Caleb still together in 2022?

SEE: Katy Perry’s a ‘fish out of water’ after falling off a chair on American Idol

Is Maddie Poppe still dating Caleb Lee in 2022?

Yes, Maddie and Caleb are still very much together and are more in love than ever.

The pair recently appeared on the American Idol reunion episode together. They often feature on each other’s Instagram too, with Maddie wishing Caleb a happy birthday in a goofy Instagram post back in March 2022.

After their recent American Idol appearance, Caleb took to his Instagram and wrote a funny caption stating, “I love you Maddie and I promise to never propose on TV,” as he shared a pic of them together.

FIND OUT: Why fans think G Flip and Chrishell Stause are dating

A look at Maddie and Caleb on TV

Besides their shared love for music and being on American Idol at the same time, Maddie and Caleb were also the top-voted contestants in season 16. Maddie won the show while Caleb finished as the runner up.

Both of them had auditioned for The Voice (Caleb in 2015 and Maddie in 2016), but neither qualified for the NBC show.

What’s happening in their careers

The pair is continuing to release their individual music after American Idol.

Maddie recently released her single One That Got Away. She previously also toured as a support act for Ingrid Michaelson. In 2019, the musician released her full album, Whirlwind.

Caleb, on the other hand, released his five-song EP, Slot Machine Syndrome, in 2021.

Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps Season Two Trailer BridTV 9781 Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps Season Two Trailer 1002777 1002777 center 22403