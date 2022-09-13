









Michael Portillo is a British journalist, broadcaster and former politician. After marrying his childhood sweetheart, we take a look into the couples 40-year marriage to see if they are still together and answer who is Carolyn Eadie?

Photo by Cambridge Jones/Getty Images

Who is Michael Portillo and what shows has he been on?

Michael Portillo is a British journalist, broadcaster, former MP and former cabinet minister for the Conservative Party. He entered the House of Commons in 1984 after winning the election for the first time.

However, in an unexpected vote in 1997, Michael lost his seat in parliament, which many found surprising because he had been seen to be making good progress and was expected to become the Conservatives’ future leader.

He has actively followed his interests in the media since stepping down from his political obligations.

His most famous work is the BBC documentary series Great Railway Journeys, in which he travels and records his experiences in destinations across the world. Great British Railway Journeys, Great American Railroad Journeys and Great Indian Railway Journeys are a few of his documentary spin-offs.

He often collaborates with BBC on a number of their programmes and has worked with them as a host and writer.



Is Michael Portillo still married to Carolyn Eadie?

The marriage between Michael Portillo and Carolyn Eadie is still going strong.

Carolyn grew up in North London where she first met her husband at a teen party in the mid-70s during their time at school.

The pair married on February 12th, 1982, in a small modest ceremony in London.

Carolyn has been said to be very supportive of her husband in his political career, and were seen together regularly attending political functions.

After the 2005 General Election, Michael retired, but the couple’s political responsibilities continued. They have been seen together at events including the funeral for Margaret Thatcher in 2013.

Photo by Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic

Who is Carolyn Eadie?

Carolyn is a British businesswoman and currently a senior executive recruitment consultant in the City of London, with Spencer Stuart.

The company is responsible for finding the senior executives who fill openings with companies like Barclays Chief Executive position, making £500,000 or more annually.

Carolyn has no record of any social media accounts and therefore keeps a more private lifestyle than her husband.

Carolyn was diagnosed with breast cancer two years after her marriage to Michael. Consequently, Michael and Carolyn’s plans for children were lost when Carolyn underwent a mastectomy.

Michael Portillo and wife at the premiere of “Moulin Rouge” in London, England, 9/3/01. Photo by Dave Hogan/Mission Pictures/Getty Images

How old is Carolyn Eadie?

Carolyn is 66 years old and has been married to Michael for over four decades. Michael and Carolyn celebrated 40 years by making an extravagant purchase.

Michael told The Express that he and Carolyn have “bought a lovely house near Seville” due having a large number of cousins in Spain and regularly making the trip of parties and family gatherings.

Photos by Dave Benett