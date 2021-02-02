Is Misfit Garage cancelled? Fans question if Discovery series is returning!











Discovery’s Misfit Garage shows the reality of four mechanics starting up a shop. Now, viewers are wondering what happened to the series…

Joining forces to open their own hot rod shop to rival Gas Monkey, the Fast N’ Loud spin-off series was a popular hit amongst fans.

Tom Smith, Jordan Butler, Thomas Weeks and Scot McMillan were seen starting up a new company called Fired Up Garage.

So what happened to the show? Was Misfit Garage cancelled?

Screenshot: Kevin Clark Abruptly Quits Fired Up Garage! | Misfit Garage, Discovery UK YouTube

Fans question if Misfit Garage is cancelled

The popularity of the mechanics show is evident when looking at social media, with some fans convinced it is definitely cancelled.

Several of them are calling on Discovery Channel to bring back the series.

Since 2015, Misfit Garage has been on fan’s minds, as they patiently hope and wait for the car shop show to return to our screens.

Some fans have even signed a petition calling for the series to return!

@Discovery I would like to know when misfit garage is coming back. Best car show on tv. Better than any others, especially with Tom Smith & Tom weeks. They know how to grab your attention and are real people. — Lance Kerr (@LanceKerr3) March 18, 2020

It's so crazy to know that 90% of the car programmes I once watched has been cancelled.



– Inside West Coast Customs.

– Fast and Loud.

-Misfit Garage.

-Overhaulin. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) January 23, 2021

WINDY CITY REHAB: Is home renovation series cancelled?

Is Misfit Garage cancelled?

No

Although the series has not yet been renewed, there has been no confirmation made announcing any cancellation.

Rumour had it that Misfit Garage might return to the Discovery Channel with season 7 in April 2020, however this did not happen.

On January 15, 2021, Discovery listed Misfit Garage amongst their classic motor shows available to stream online.

It also looks like cast member Thomas Weeks is hoping to pitch a show to the Discovery Channel, so it looks promising!

Thomas weeks from misfit garage would love to speak to someone at discovery channel about a show pitch contact me please — Thomas Weeks (@TheThomasWeeks) December 8, 2020

STREET OUTLAWS: Why did Big Chief and Shawn split?

Is the Misfit Garage actually real?

No

Reports state that the garage was never actually a real business, and that it was purely created for entertainment purposes.

Many reviews online state that the shop was never seen open.

Cast member Scot McMillan has opened his own garage, calling it Scot Rods garage, in Fort William, Texas.

#MisfitGarage on @Discovery is one of the most underrated comedies ever. — BigBadBrennan🇺🇸👽🛸🚀🇺🇸 (@b329496424) February 1, 2021

WATCH MISFIT GARAGE ON THE DISCOVERY PLUS WEBSITE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK