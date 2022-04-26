











American cookbook author and Food Network host Molly Yeh has caught the attention of fans who are watching the Spring Baking Championship 2022. Many of the show’s viewers think the star was pregnant during its filming.

The 2022 instalment of the hit Food Network show aired its recent episode on April 25. The show sees the country’s top bakers competing to win the title by making fun springtime treats and impressing the judges.

Why fans think Molly Yeh was pregnant during Spring Baking Championship

After watching the show’s latest episode, one fan took to Twitter and wrote: “Just realized Molly Yeh was pregnant filming #SpringBakingChampionship. I’m watching the new episode & wondering why she keeps wearing the same type of smock dresses so I googled her & she had a baby in Feb 2022 so she was def preg filming this. She’d look gorg in anything.”

Just realized Molly Yeh was pregnant filming #SpringBakingChampionship

I'm watching the new episode & wondering why she keeps wearing the same type of smock dresses so I googled her & she had a baby in Feb 2022 so she was def preg filming this. She'd look gorg in anything ❤️. pic.twitter.com/oKUP4NkZhx — just*me*the socially awkward Lib♎ (@NikkiJB1975) April 25, 2022

Anyone watching the new season of the show will have noticed how most of Molly’s outfits this season look more or less the same. The star is wearing many springtime dresses with loose silhouettes. The fits are especially loose around her belly and waist area. That has made some fans think that the star was expecting during the filming.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear when Spring Baking Championship was filmed, but we do know that Molly gave birth to you her little bundle of joy, a baby daughter, in February 2022. She announced her pregnancy in September last year.

Some other fans even pointed out her cravings on the show.

“Well that explains the craving for cookie salad,” wrote a fan.

well that explains the craving for cookie salad 🤭 — Empryzz (@Empryzz) April 25, 2022

A look at Molly Yeh’s husband and kids

Molly, 32, has been married to Nick Hagen since 2014.

The pair reportedly met while they were attending Juilliard School of the Performing Arts in New York City.

Nick is a musician and was mastering trombone during his college days, while Molly was studying percussion.

The pair worked together in Brooklyn and moved to Nick’s farm in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, in 2013. A year later, they tied the knot, and they welcomed a daughter, Bernie, in 2019.

When will Spring Baking’s upcoming episodes air?

There will be a fresh episode of Spring Baking Championship on Tuesday, April 26; Thursday, April 28; Monday, May 2; Tuesday, May 3; Thursday, May 5.

