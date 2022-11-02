









My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 appeared to just be getting underway, with many viewers sitting down what they expected to be a new episode on November 1st. However, they were left disappointed.

This season, Whitney Way Thore shared with cameras an insight into her mom Babs’ health scare, her best friend Jessica’s wedding, and ending up in bed with her ex-boyfriend Lennie during a trip to St. Lucia.

Then on October 25, Whitney worries he’s ditching her for his island crush as he is nowhere to be found, leaving her questioning her feelings. Fans expected to see how their romance played out, but an episode was not shown.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

TLC fans expected new episode

When TLC did not air an episode of MBFFL on Tuesday, October 25th, many were left seriously disappointed. The main issue was that they expected more than 12 episodes, and now fans are calling for an 11th season pronto.

One viewer wrote to Whitney: “We need a season 11!! I miss my Tuesday MBFFL. ❤️❤️.”

Another said: “Only 12 episodes and no reunion!? 😫 it felt so short!”

“I didn’t realize last week was the finale. I am so bummed. I need season 11 😍,” penned a fellow fan.

Is My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 over?

Yes, the last episode of MBFFL season 10 aired on Tuesday, October 25. Season 11 has not yet been renewed by TLC, but the 10th season played 12 episodes just like season 9, while season 8 aired 15 episodes.

Fans everywhere expected a reunion episode to come out, as many had no idea that the 12th episode was the season finale. However, the TLC schedule currently has no planned upcoming episodes of the reality series.

Whitney did not reveal that the October 25 episode was the season finale on social media, but TLC made sure to let avid viewers know on their Instagram page. They revealed the episode was playing one hour earlier than usual.

View Instagram Post

Whitney talks ‘living with Todd’ on IG

Although MBFFL season 10 has finished, Whitney‘s fans can get a taste of her life on Instagram. She often shares insights into how Babs is doing, and even provides snippets of her housemate Todd’s adventures.

She simply wrote on a recent post: “Adventures of living with Todd 🐈‍⬛.” In the video, Todd is seen wearing a cat mask and crawling up to Whitney’s pet, who hisses back at him while Ms. Thore laughs in the background.

Fans were confused, as many thought her friend Tal was moving in with her. Whitney confirmed that Tal had been living with her, but moved out since St. Lucia, which happened five months ago.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

